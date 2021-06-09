Tax Tip - Liaison Officer service offers virtual visits and webinars to support small business owners and self-employed individuals

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone, including small businesses and self-employed individuals. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is adapting its services to help.

Personalized support to help you save time and money

The CRA offers free Liaison Officer services to owners of small businesses and self-employed individuals to help them understand their tax obligations. A visit from a liaison officer is 100% confidential: the information you choose to discuss with them will not be shared with other areas of the CRA, or anyone else.

While we have temporarily suspended all in-person visits and seminars for safety reasons, liaison officers are still available to help you. You can request a virtual visit by phone or videoconference for your small business, or you can request an online webinar for your small business group or association.

How can this service help you?

There are two ways that businesses or self-employed individuals can benefit from the Liaison Officer service:

personalized visits by phone or online (videoconference) webinars for business associations or groups

During a personalized visit, a liaison officer will:

Help you better understand your tax obligations and possible business tax deductions

Answer your tax-related questions and address concerns

Discuss common tax errors and financial benchmarks in the small business community

Provide information on various online tools and electronic services offered by the CRA

Provide recommendations on how to strengthen your bookkeeping system

Discuss COVID-19 related measures, if needed

During a webinar, a liaison officer will:

Explain common tax errors

Demonstrate how to use financial benchmarks for relevant industries

Provide information on the CRA's services

Explain general bookkeeping concepts and best practices

Discuss COVID-19 related measures, if needed

Find out more about the Liaison Officer service.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]

