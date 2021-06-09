Tax Tip - Liaison Officer service offers virtual visits and webinars to support small business owners and self-employed individuals
Jun 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone, including small businesses and self-employed individuals. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is adapting its services to help.
Personalized support to help you save time and money
The CRA offers free Liaison Officer services to owners of small businesses and self-employed individuals to help them understand their tax obligations. A visit from a liaison officer is 100% confidential: the information you choose to discuss with them will not be shared with other areas of the CRA, or anyone else.
While we have temporarily suspended all in-person visits and seminars for safety reasons, liaison officers are still available to help you. You can request a virtual visit by phone or videoconference for your small business, or you can request an online webinar for your small business group or association.
How can this service help you?
There are two ways that businesses or self-employed individuals can benefit from the Liaison Officer service:
- personalized visits by phone or online (videoconference)
- webinars for business associations or groups
During a personalized visit, a liaison officer will:
- Help you better understand your tax obligations and possible business tax deductions
- Answer your tax-related questions and address concerns
- Discuss common tax errors and financial benchmarks in the small business community
- Provide information on various online tools and electronic services offered by the CRA
- Provide recommendations on how to strengthen your bookkeeping system
- Discuss COVID-19 related measures, if needed
During a webinar, a liaison officer will:
- Explain common tax errors
- Demonstrate how to use financial benchmarks for relevant industries
- Provide information on the CRA's services
- Explain general bookkeeping concepts and best practices
- Discuss COVID-19 related measures, if needed
Find out more about the Liaison Officer service.
Stay connected
- Follow the CRA on Facebook
- Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency
- Follow the CRA on LinkedIn
- Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list
- Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader
- You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube
SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency
For further information: Media Relations, Canada Revenue Agency, 613-948-8366, [email protected]
Share this article