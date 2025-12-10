OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) now sends most business correspondence online through the My Business Account portal in your CRA account, instead of by paper mail.

To make sure you receive notifications when new mail or important changes occur, add or update your email address in your CRA account.

Why updating your email address matters

Keeping your email address current in your CRA account ensures you receive notifications when:

New mail (such as notices of assessment, statements, or letters) is available to view

Important changes are made to your account

If your email address is missing or incorrect, you won't receive these alerts, even if new mail is posted in My Business Account.

How to add or update your email address

Sign in to your CRA account to access My Business Account (or Represent a Client if you are an authorized representative) From the left navigation menu, select Profile In the Notification preferences section, choose Manage notification preferences Check your email address and add or update it if needed

New businesses: After you receive your business number and program accounts, register for a CRA account and add your email address.

How to view your online mail

Correspondence is considered received on the date it's posted in My Business Account. To view your mail:

Sign in to your CRA account to access My Business Account (or Represent a Client if you are an authorized representative) From the left navigation menu, select Correspondence > Mail Select and review your mail

Benefits of going digital

Our digital services make handling your business tax matters faster and easier. You and your authorized representatives can file, pay, and access detailed information about your tax accounts. By using the CRA's digital services, businesses can:

enable quicker communication with the CRA, making it easier to get updates and support

receive earlier confirmation for tax information

manage business taxes quickly and easily from a computer or mobile device

help reduce paper use, contributing to a cleaner and greener future by cutting down on waste

To learn more about our digital services, check out our tax tip: Looking for the fastest and easiest way to view and manage your business taxes online? Use our digital services!

Requesting paper mail

If you prefer paper mail, you must submit a formal request to the CRA. For more information go to Online mail for business - Canada.ca.

Need more information?

Have questions and need information and guidance from the CRA? We can help. The CRA resources for small and medium businesses web page gives direct access to tax-related services and information for businesses. The Liaison Officer Service offers free and confidential support to small business owners and self-employed individuals to help them understand their tax obligations and how to manage their business income and deductions.

