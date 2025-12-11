OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Since launching the 100-day Service Improvement Plan earlier this year, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has made considerable and marked progress in reducing client wait times, improving service standards, and scaling up new technologies into its processes--all while improving user-friendly services.

The 100-Day Service plan was introduced in response to overwhelming service pressures that failed to live up to Canadians' expectations. It was rooted in four priority areas – improving call response, expanding digital self-service tools, addressing the root causes of service issues, and accelerating service modernization.

As the plan concludes, the CRA is reporting meaningful progress across all areas. Call wait times have decreased, digital services are enhanced to make access easier for Canadians, and individuals and businesses receive more efficient support navigating the tax system.

On day 101 and beyond, the CRA must continue delivering the level of service Canadians expect and deserve, especially as the upcoming tax-filing season approaches.

This is paramount to rebuilding trust in the agency and strengthening service experiences.

Renewed efforts to further improve service will draw on these accomplishments and the agency's forward momentum to drive sustained efficiencies into the new year and beyond.

This includes:

Better access to phone agents:



The number of unique calls answered more than doubled – from 35% to more than 70%, with peaks of 92% – through the extension of term contracts and the rehiring of approximately 1,250 employees to help reduce wait times. A scheduled callback has been implemented for issues related to CRA account access or online business registration, providing support to more than 59,000 Canadians so far.





Easier and more useful digital services:



People who lose or forget their CRA sign-in information can now quickly regain access to their account online instead of calling. A new "Manage Balance " feature lets Canadians make payments or set up payment arrangements in their CRA Account without speaking to an agent. The GenAI chatbot beta can now answer a wider range of questions, including more complex ones for businesses, such as tax credits and compliance information. The document verification service has made CRA account registration quicker, with 88% of new users gaining immediate access in October 2025, mitigating approximately 300,000 phone calls per year. Updates to Canada.ca/Taxes make it easier to find clear information on benefits, credits, how to open a CRA account, and how long processing will take.





Tackling the root causes of service issues:



A targeted plan was implemented to reduce wait times for tax adjustments, Disability Tax Credit (DTC) applications, and Canada Child Benefit claims. Reallocating service representatives to these areas resulted in more than 23,000 additional DTC cases being processed, while maintaining the 70% call-answer target. New system enhancement will enable CRA to automatically process roughly 115,000 more tax adjustment requests annually.





Accelerating long-term modernization:



Phone services were updated so payment-related questions go straight to specialists. This helps Canadians get answers on the first call and avoids about 95,000 transfers each year. Work is being accelerated on a new contact platform that will give Canadians a more modern, consistent service experience by summer 2026.



For the complete list of improvements, visit the100-Day Service Improvement Plan webpage.

Looking ahead: Continuous service improvements for tax season

As preparations continue for the upcoming tax season, the CRA is building on recent progress to improve clarity, accuracy, and accessibility of services. In the months ahead, the CRA will continue strengthening security measures, streamlining processes to reduce wait times, and expanding the use of digital services--including artificial intelligence and automation--to deliver faster, more responsive service.

As tax season approaches, call volumes are expected to rise significantly. Last year, the CRA received more than 32 million calls--peaking at nearly 300,000 a day during filing season. To help manage this surge, term contracts are being extended and additional contact centre staff are being hired, supported by enhanced training focused on accuracy and completeness.

Several new services are also being introduced to make interactions with the CRA easier:

An updated Progress tracker, that provides individuals, businesses, and their representatives with status updates and target completion dates on their files and enquiries submitted to the CRA, and expand the number of programs and files that can be tracked.

A new portal in a CRA account for registered plan administrators.

A mandatory backup multi-factor authentication option to help user verify their identify and reduce account lockouts.

In addition, the CRA will work closely with tax preparers and professional associations ahead of filing season to experiment with ways to address their service needs-- whether by reducing the need to call or by improving access to the right agent when they do.

These priorities reflect feedback from Canadians and stakeholders who continue to emphasize the need for transparency, quicker processing times, and better access to services. The CRA remains committed to earning and maintaining trust by strengthening our services and supporting Canadians throughout tax season.

Quotes

"The 100-Day Service Improvement Plan was designed to address service pressures affecting Canadians, and the progress achieved to date demonstrates that the approach is working. The CRA has increased its capacity to answer calls, enhanced key digital tools, and begun modernizing the systems that support Canadians every day. This is a long-term effort, and the CRA remains committed to providing transparent updates as it continues to strengthen its services."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Canadians deserve timely, accurate, and reliable service from the CRA. That's why, earlier this fall, Canada's new government tasked the CRA to implement a 100-day service improvement plan to reduce service delays, cut wait times, and improve accessibility. The progress made by the Agency during the past 100 days is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the world-class public servants at the CRA. As we mark the end of the 100-day service improvement plan, my focus as Secretary of State for the Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions, is maintaining the momentum of modernization and service improvement for Canadians in the weeks and months to come."

The Honourable Wayne Long, Secretary of State (Canada Revenue Agency and Financial Institutions)

Quick facts

From August 13 to November 28, the CRA's Skip the Line content received 125,662 unique visitors, including 7,542 in the week of November 22–28 alone. Canadians used these tools to complete more than 43,000 priority self-serve tasks this fall--showing that many are taking advantage of faster, no-wait options that help them get answers without picking up the phone.

The CRA reviewed more than 100,000 call recordings this year and found agents provided accurate information 92% of the time and professional service 96% of the time.

Canadians can tune into the CRA's Taxology podcast to listen to episodes about tax topics, including service improvements.

