Tax Tip - Calling organizations that host free tax clinics - apply now for the CVITP grant! Français
May 06, 2024, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is now accepting grant applications from community organizations that offer free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in Quebec. Eligible organizations can apply from May 1 until June 30, 2024.
The CVITP Grant helps offset the cost of running free tax clinics and provides financial support based on eligible expenses and the number of tax returns filed. Last year, the CRA adjusted its funding formula and paid out $4.6 million to eligible organizations! This brought the three-year funding total close to $9 million and 3,688 funding agreements. In 2023, free tax clinics helped over 758,000 Canadians file their income tax and benefit returns, get $2 billion in tax refunds, and access the benefit and credit payments they were entitled to.
To determine your organization's eligibility and funding amount, the CRA will review information collected from its CVITP registration and grant application.
Here's how grant funding is calculated:
Base amounts:
|
$500
|
for organizations that file 10 to 49 tax returns
|
$1,500
|
for organizations that file 50 or more tax returns
Supplemental amounts:
|
$250
|
for organizations that serve Indigenous communities
|
$250
|
for organizations that operate in Northern communities
|
$250
|
for organizations that operate in rural and remote communities
|
$5
|
per tax return filed
If your organization is registered with the CVITP or ITAVP and hosted free tax clinics between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, you are encouraged to apply to receive CVITP Grant funding this year. Go to how to apply to learn more.
For more information about the CVITP Grant, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, go to canada.ca/free-tax-clinics-grant.
Some tax clinics operate year-round. If you're interested in hosting a free tax clinic, go to host a free tax clinic. With more organizations offering this service, more Canadians will have the support they need to access the benefits, credits and refunds they are entitled to.
Contacts
Media Relations
Canada Revenue Agency
613-948-8366
[email protected]
SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency
