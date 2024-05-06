OTTAWA, ON, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is now accepting grant applications from community organizations that offer free tax clinics through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) and the Income Tax Assistance – Volunteer Program (ITAVP) in Quebec. Eligible organizations can apply from May 1 until June 30, 2024.

The CVITP Grant helps offset the cost of running free tax clinics and provides financial support based on eligible expenses and the number of tax returns filed. Last year, the CRA adjusted its funding formula and paid out $4.6 million to eligible organizations! This brought the three-year funding total close to $9 million and 3,688 funding agreements. In 2023, free tax clinics helped over 758,000 Canadians file their income tax and benefit returns, get $2 billion in tax refunds, and access the benefit and credit payments they were entitled to.

To determine your organization's eligibility and funding amount, the CRA will review information collected from its CVITP registration and grant application.

Here's how grant funding is calculated:

Base amounts:



$500 for organizations that file 10 to 49 tax returns

$1,500 for organizations that file 50 or more tax returns

Supplemental amounts:



$250 for organizations that serve Indigenous communities

$250 for organizations that operate in Northern communities

$250 for organizations that operate in rural and remote communities

$5 per tax return filed

If your organization is registered with the CVITP or ITAVP and hosted free tax clinics between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, you are encouraged to apply to receive CVITP Grant funding this year. Go to how to apply to learn more.

For more information about the CVITP Grant, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, go to canada.ca/free-tax-clinics-grant.

Want to host a free tax clinic?

Some tax clinics operate year-round. If you're interested in hosting a free tax clinic, go to host a free tax clinic. With more organizations offering this service, more Canadians will have the support they need to access the benefits, credits and refunds they are entitled to.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

Watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

Listen to our Taxology podcast

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency