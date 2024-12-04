OTTAWA, ON , Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency provides a range of federal tax credits aimed at helping your business save money. By claiming these tax credits, you can lower your taxable income or lower the amount of tax you owe. To help you find which credits you may be eligible for, we've put together this handy resource.

Federal tax credits for businesses

Federal film tax credits: The following two federal film tax credits support Canada's creative industries: The Canadian film or video production tax credit (CPTC) encourages the creation of Canadian film and television programming and the development of an active domestic independent production sector in Canada . This refundable tax credit is available at a rate of 25% of the qualified labour expenditure in respect of an eligible production.



The film or video production services tax credit (PSTC) promotes Canada as a location of choice for foreign and Canadian-owned film and television productions employing Canadians. This refundable tax credit is worth 16% of the qualified Canadian labour expenditure for an accredited production.

In order for a production to be eligible for either the CPTC or the PSTC, a corporation must first apply for certification with the Canadian Audio-Visual Certification Office.

Note: You can only claim one of the two federal tax credits for a production.

Zero-emission technology manufacturing deduction: This deduction offers tax relief for corporations involved in producing zero-emission technologies. From 2022 to 2031, qualifying manufacturers benefit from a reduced tax rate of 7.5% instead of the standard 15% and 4.5% instead of the small business rate of 9%. These reduced rates will be gradually phased out for tax years that begin in 2032, and will be fully phased out after 2034.

Federal tax credits are an effective way to manage your tax obligations while supporting your financial goals. Staying up-to-date with eligible credits makes sure your business benefits fully from available tax relief.

