OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Keeping your CRA account up to date is one of the simplest ways to prevent delays, avoid disruptions, and make tax season run smoothly. Ensuring your personal information is accurate and that you can access your account when you need it will save you time and frustration.

Make sure you can access your CRA account

Confirming you can sign in to your CRA account is an easy but important step to take before tax season (online filing) begins on February 23, 2026.

If you have forgotten your sign-in information or the answers to your security questions, you can now self-serve and regain access by completing the online registration process again. If you still can't sign in, you can contact us by phone and a service representative will help you get back into your account.

Call volumes increase significantly once tax season starts, so it's best to reach out now if you need help with regaining access to your account.

Enroll in a backup multi-factor authentication (MFA) option

Starting in February 2026, the CRA will require CRA account users to have a backup MFA option on file. This means, when you sign in to your CRA account you will be prompted to add a backup MFA option before you're able to access your account. You can choose between a passcode grid or a third-party authenticator app. Telephone will not be an available backup MFA option, although users can continue to use MFA by phone as their primary MFA option.

To save yourself time during tax season, add a backup MFA option to your account today by following these instructions:

Sign in to your CRA account. Select Security settings on the Welcome page. Select Multi-factor authentication. Read and follow the instructions to add either a passcode grid or third-party authenticator app as your backup MFA option.

This new requirement is one of the ways the CRA is improving account security while also prioritizing a taxpayers' ability to self-serve. Having a backup MFA option on file will help prevent future account lockouts caused by lost or forgotten MFA information, reducing the need to call the CRA contact centres during the busiest season.

Keep your personal information up to date

Updating your personal information helps you avoid issues during tax season and ensures you continue to get the benefit and credit payments you're eligible for.

If you've moved, changed your marital status, or got a new phone number, be sure to update your CRA account with these details before filing your tax return.

The good news is that you can make all these changes in your CRA account on your own without calling. For instructions on how to update personal information within your CRA account visit:

For additional tasks, check out how to Skip the line so you can see whether there is a faster and easier digital service for the task you want to complete.

Take action today

Following these steps can help you file your taxes with ease starting February 23, 2026. Getting a head start now can help you avoid having to call during our busiest time of year. Don't wait, get started by signing in to your CRA account today!

