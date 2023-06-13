OTTAWA, ON, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has made it faster and easier than ever for persons with disabilities and their medical practitioners to complete the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) application form, by introducing a new fully digital application process.

What's new for applicants?

Applicants can now complete Part A of the application form online via My Account. This means that they no longer need to print and complete the form by hand, and take it to their medical practitioner. To simplify the application process further and save time, the applicant's portion of the form will be prepopulated with information already on file at the CRA. Once completed, the applicant will receive a reference number to give to their medical practitioner (MP) who will use it to complete Part B of the form.

The option of completing this process by phone, either with the support of a telephone agent (1-800-959-8281), or using the automated voice service (1-800-463-4421), is also now available.

The CRA works to process applications as quickly as possible, and this new digital form can help save time by ensuring it's complete with all of the required information. Applicants can view the status of their application using the progress tracker in My Account.

The traditional paper form will continue to be available to those who are unable to, or prefer not to, complete the application online or by phone. If a completed application form has been submitted by mail or online through My Account, the same information should not be resubmitted using the new digital form.

Please note that Part B of the digital application must be certified and submitted by the medical practitioner; applicants cannot complete Part B themselves. Part B of the digital application will be considered invalid if submitted by anyone other than the medical practitioner.

What's new for medical practitioners?

Using the applicant's reference number, medical practitioners can complete Part B of the form through the Digital application for medical practitioners. It is a dynamic form that guides them through the DTC application. Based on the information provided, it will only ask questions that are needed to determine eligibility. Once completed, the form is automatically submitted to the CRA without having to scan or print and mail it!

Claiming the credit on your tax return

Once the application has been approved and processed, the applicant will still need to claim the credit on their tax return. Learn more here: Claiming the credit - Disability tax credit (DTC).

Background

What is the DTC?

The DTC is a non-refundable tax credit that helps people with impairments, or their supporting family members, reduce the amount of income tax they may have to pay.

Who is eligible?

Individuals may be eligible for the DTC if they have a severe and prolonged impairment in one or more of the categories found here: Who is eligible for the DTC.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

For individual inquiries:

Canada Revenue Agency

1-800-959-8281

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency