Tax Lawyer Charged With Fraud and Obstruction of Justice

ORILLIA, ON, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch (ARB) investigators have charged a former tax lawyer with fraud and obstruction of justice. The charges follow an investigation after police received complaints regarding court decisions that had been provided to a client.

In June 2019, the OPP received a complaint about the actions of a tax lawyer operating under the company name "Gadbois Commodity Tax Law". This company maintained offices in both Toronto and Montreal.

As a result of the investigation, the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch have charged Etienne GADBOIS, 41-year-old, of Brossard, Quebec with the following criminal offences:

Fraud over $5,000 ;

; Personation;

Trafficking a Forged Document; and,

Obstruction of Justice.

The accused is expected to appear on November 22, 2019 at the Ontario Court of Justice, 1000 Finch Avenue West in Toronto.

If you have had dealings with "Gadbois Commodity Tax Law" or the accused and believe you may have been victimized, the OPP asks you to contact Detective Staff Sergeant Sean Chatland or Detective Constable Dan Dusto with the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch at 705-329-6420.

