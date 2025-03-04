Four Seasons unveils its 11 restaurant and bar concepts aboard its first Yacht, creating memorable moments to sip and savour at sea in 2026 and beyond

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Yachts is redefining luxury at sea as it continues its countdown to launch and prepares to set sail in 2026, unveiling its distinctive culinary collection onboard Four Seasons I. Featuring 11 unique restaurant and bar concepts that nod to the yachting lifestyle, every taste embodies Four Seasons dedication to exceptional, category-defining dining experiences. Curated by Four Seasons craftspeople, including acclaimed chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists, menus will be ever-evolving to ensure each venue has a distinct concept and personality. From indulgent omakase to refined Mediterranean specialties and creative cocktail menus, all dining venues promise an exceptional gastronomic experience amid the expanse of the sea.

Tastes That Travel With You: Introducing Exceptional Culinary Experiences Aboard Four Seasons I

"Our restaurants and bars are the heartbeat of our hotels, and when we set sail in 2026, the same will be true aboard Four Seasons I, creating moments of connection, celebration and culinary excellence at sea," says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "Each offering has been thoughtfully designed to create a highly personalized experience, building on the success of our more than 600 restaurants and bars around the world, while introducing something entirely new."

Dining and lounge offerings will be curated by seasoned culinary teams, each dedicated to craftsmanship, personalized care, and creating memorable moments to savour. With an unwavering commitment to intuitive service, every detail is thoughtfully anticipated, ensuring a seamless and personalized journey at sea. A feast for the eyes as much as the palate, the onboard experience will allow guests to take in their surroundings at every meal with the luxurious finishes and elevated design that defines Four Seasons I. Complimentary breakfast is served daily, and all other dining and beverage experiences will be offered a la carte. Children's menus are also offered and guests aged five and under dine with the Yacht's compliments.

THE RESTAURANTS

Sedna

Sedna is the Yacht's centrepiece and a stage for the world's top culinary talent. The refined dining restaurant will be home to rotating master chefs-in-residence, with a calendar featuring culinary talents from acclaimed Four Seasons restaurants across the globe. When a guest chef is not in residence, the onboard culinary team will present a menu rooted in modern French techniques with global influences, enhanced by expert sommelier-curated wine pairings. An emerald-green colour palette sets a tone of sophistication, making it the perfect setting for this ever-changing lunch and dinner experience. A private dining room, with seating up to 10, is available to guests to host events.

Terrasse

Inspired by the glamour of the Côte d'Azur, Terrasse offers elegant yet relaxed Mediterranean dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can savour light, seasonal dishes crafted from locally sourced ingredients, featuring fresh-caught seafood. The open kitchen and live culinary stations add an element of theatre, while the seamless indoor-outdoor design fosters a lively, sophisticated atmosphere.

Miuna

A haven for sushi aficionados, Miuna is an omakase experience for just 16 guests per seating. Meticulously crafted dishes featuring the highest-quality fish and seafood take diners on a culinary journey for lunch or dinner in an intimate setting designed for complete immersion. Each bite drives interaction between guest and sushi chef, further enhanced by signature beverage pairings—whether it's a rare sake from Kyoto or Fukushima or a carefully constructed Japanese-inspired cocktail from the artfully curated menu.

THE CAFÉ

Pistachio

Perched adjacent to the lobby, Pistachio caters to those seeking a light breakfast or a sweet treat. Brimming with freshly baked croissants, petite gâteaux, house-churned gelatos, and more, it is destined to become part of guests' daily ritual, whether embarking on a land experience or seeking something swift. It is here that guests will find an extensive artisanal coffee and tea menus prepared by expert baristas.

THE BARS AND LOUNGES

Salon

Envisioned as the "living room" for Four Seasons l, the Salon offers guests the opportunity to meet and mingle or take a respite from activities while enjoying all-day service from à la carte breakfast to an evening glass of wine. The elegant afternoon tea and curated bottled cocktails make the Salon an ideal pre-dinner destination where one can satiate their appetite.

Bar Piscine

An oasis for relaxation and indulgence, Bar Piscine is a poolside retreat to be enjoyed throughout the day and early evening. An extensive menu of Mediterranean-inspired bites is available from opening to close. A curated soundtrack sets the vibe, complemented by a playful beverage menu revealing unexpected flavour combinations. Highlights include jeroboams showcasing special vintages of rosés from Provence and Champagne, while a mobile Mojito experience allows guests to have their Mojitos made à la minute anywhere on the pool deck, with ice carved straight from the block before their first sip.

Champagne & Caviar

Stepping into this intimate adults-only terrace bar adjacent to Sedna feels almost like stumbling upon an indulgent secret—one offering a symphonic night out with the perfect pairing of luxuries. Champagne & Caviar features a global selection of rare caviar and Balik salmon with a classic assortment of accoutrements in an elegant setting overlooking the pool deck. Complementing the caviar selection is an expertly curated menu of Grand Cru and grower Champagnes, and a premium selection of proseccos, cavas, and wines from around the globe. Tastings can be prepared with traditional pairings and innovative creations that further showcase the culinary ingenuity of the Four Seasons I team.

Horizon Lounge

A Moroccan-inspired retreat, Horizon Lounge is open midday throughout the evening. With a plunge pool at its heart, guests can relax and refresh throughout the day while enjoying signature Levantine dishes – highlighting the vibrant flavours of the region – complemented by classic and exotic cocktails. As evening draws closer, Golden Hour is spectacular at Horizon Lounge, while unobstructed views make this adults-only spot ideal for evening stargazing late into the night.

Marina Bar

On dedicated Marina days, where the Yacht will anchor in tranquil waters, this light-filled space is a refreshing retreat when watersports activities are offered. The bar remains a welcoming spot for outdoor enjoyment when the Yacht is anchored at various locales, complete with sun loungers, dining tables, and light fare. Come nightfall, the Marina Bar transforms. A unique design element on Four Season l, Marina Bar becomes an open-air stargazing venue with cocktails and bottle service on fold-out platforms. A highlight of every journey is the evening that allows for this one-of-a-kind spirited celebration at sea level.

Bar O

A sophisticated homage to the golden age of cocktails, Bar O celebrates the art of expertly crafted drinks offering rare vintage liquors and tableside mixology in an ultra-glamorous setting reminiscent of 1960s jet-set Europe. Filled with surprise and delight moments, Bar O is the perfect place to toast a romantic evening or a memorable milestone.

Cigar Lounge

This boutique-style lounge offers the finest cigars, rare spirits, and a unique Premier Cru chocolate pairing experience for guests wishing to indulge in fine pursuits throughout their voyage. The atmosphere at Cigar Lounge evokes a chic club, with Arabic-inspired décor elements throughout.

In-Suite Dining

Residential-style accommodations serve as the perfect backdrop to sample the Yacht's gastronomic offerings through in-suite dining. Whether lingering over an al-fresco breakfast on an expansive terrace, savouring a multi-course meal paired with the perfect complement of wine, or satisfying late-night cravings with familiar favourites, any indulgence can be enjoyed en-suite 24 hours a day.

Additional information about the culinary program onboard Four Seasons l, including the culinary team and detailed menus, will be revealed later in the year.

Four Seasons l will make its inaugural voyage in January of 2026.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS YACHTS

This venture brings together luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, Joint Owner/Operator, Four Seasons Yachts, venerated Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, and Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership. With 95 meticulously designed residential-style suites, the Yacht will set a new standard for luxury at sea. Setting sail in January 2026, winter and spring itineraries in the Caribbean will be followed by Mediterranean locales in the summer season each year. All voyages are styled to immerse guests into the culture, history and natural splendour of each locale, and crafted with flexibility in mind to allow for exploring beyond the familiar. Included among the Yacht's exceptional features is the 9,975 square feet (927 square metres) Funnel Suite's iconic floor-to-ceiling wraparound curved glass window modules, made up of the largest contiguous piece of glass at sea; and a bespoke onboard transverse marina featuring expansive openings across the vessel from port to starboard.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS CULINARY EXCELLENCE

Guided by a philosophy of genuine care and service excellence, Four Seasons sets the standard for culinary excellence and craftsmanship, delivering meaningful and memorable dining experiences. With over 600 restaurants, bars and lounges worldwide, guests embark on unforgettable culinary journeys, savoring artfully crafted dishes in exceptional settings. With more Michelin stars across its global portfolio than any other luxury hospitality brand Four Seasons culinary leadership sparkles under a constellation of 33 Michelin Stars across 24 restaurants in 19 hotels and resorts around the world. Beyond Michelin stars, Four Seasons boasts a strong presence in an array of highly acclaimed industry awards including 50 Best, La Liste, Black Pearl, Gault Millau, and Wine Spectator among many others. To discover more world-class dining experiences at Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world visit fourseasons.com/dining and follow #TasteofFS on Instagram to continue exploring.

