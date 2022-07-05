Culinary traditions from China, Japan and the First Nations of Québec will be presented at these three cultural gardens, while the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion will showcase products from Québec's native trees and shrubs. Join us to discover the incredible bounty of plant biodiversity!

Every day, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

GOODIES PRESENTED BY A SPECIAL GUEST

Every day, a special guest will present a new culinary treat, followed by a tasting.

A different theme will be highlighted each week:

August 1 to 6: Québec Tree Treats Week (presented at the Frédéric Back Tree Pavilion)

August 8 to 13: First Nations Week (presented at the Activity Tent)

August 15 to 20: Japan Week (presented at the Activity Tent)

August 22 to 27: China Week (presented at the Activity Tent)

Mondays to Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

STILL A LITTLE PECKISH?

Extend your visit with a stop at the Jardin botanique restaurant or café-terrasse, where the dishes feature local, high-quality ingredients, lovingly prepared with an original touch.

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS ONLINE

We strongly recommend you purchase your tickets online before leaving home.

before leaving home. This activity is included in your regular Jardin botanique ticket.

Already have an Espace pour la vie Passport? Reserve your free admission!

PARKING INFO

Paid parking. We recommend using public transportation (Pie-IX Metro Station is a five-minute walk from the site) or carpooling! Drivers can use the Jardin botanique's P1 Parking Lot, at 4101, rue Sherbrooke Est.

