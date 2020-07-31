Tarku Announces the Grant of Stock Options

MONTREAL, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Tarku Resources Ltd (TSX-V: TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") announces that the board of directors has approved the grant of 810,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options, which were granted to directors and officers, are exercisable at $0.11 per share, and if not exercised, expire July 30, 2025, subject to earlier expiration in accordance with the Stock Option Plan and the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. ( : TKU)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami greenstone belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt in Quebec, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration, Wallbridge Mining and Probe Metals.

Project generation is the foundation of creation wealth in the mining business. Tarku is interested in generating sustainable projects by conducting exploration in areas with strong geologic potential and high levels of social acceptability within Québec, and projects that can be explored and developed quickly with the support of the community. Tarku has 15,995,581 outstanding shares, of which approximately 80% are owned by insiders and major shareholders. Management is currently reviewing several opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

For further information: please visit the Company's web site or contact: Julien Davy, President & CEO, [email protected] - www.tarkuresources.com