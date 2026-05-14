CED will enable the aluminum industry business affected by U.S. tariffs to remain competitive in uncertain and changing market conditions.

SAINT-SAUVEUR, QC, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, along with Tim Watchorn, Member of Parliament for Les Pays-d'en-Haut, today announced a non‑repayable contribution of $455,000 for Multi Online Distribution (Multi Online Distribution Inc. operating under the business names Multinautic and Korto Structures), a tariff-impacted business in the aluminum and steel industry. This support is being granted under the Government of Canada's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies.

Through this action, CED is helping the Laurentides business, which specializes in the design and manufacture of ready-to-assemble products and modular parts for shoreline and outdoor installations, to acquire equipment and diversify its markets in order to improve its competitiveness. Implementing this project will also make it possible to consolidate over 20 well-paying jobs in the region.

Carlos Leitão also took the opportunity to highlight the $1.5 billion in new measures announced on May 4, 2026, by Minister Joly. These measures aim to counter the tariff pressures resulting from the adjustment as of April 6, 2026, of U.S. tariffs on Canadian products containing steel, aluminum and copper. These measures include an additional $500 million through the RTRI and a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada. This program will enable SMEs to meet their urgent liquidity needs, maintain their operations and adapt to this unprecedented trade climate.

In the current economic context, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures to strengthen the Canadian economy. This involves supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reinforce their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures. By investing in workers and businesses in strategic sectors such as the aluminum industry, the Government of Canada is helping to build a more resilient economy that is better able to adapt to market fluctuations, to the benefit of the entire country.

Quotes

"The aluminum industry is central to Quebec's manufacturing ecosystem and is an essential contributor to the economic vitality of several regions. In a climate where tariffs are placing increased pressure on this pillar of our economy, it is crucial to support businesses in this industry. Through CED, our government is helping SMEs so they can strengthen their competitiveness, evolve their business models and seize new market opportunities. This funding is a direct investment to ensure that the aluminum industry continues to play a key role in the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is deploying solutions to attenuate the impact of tariffs by guiding SMEs and helping them to innovate, adapt and rethinks their procurement. The support CED has announced for Multinautic, a well-established business in the Laurentides region, will enable it to diversify its markets and increase its competitiveness both at home and abroad. In a demanding and unstable economic climate, our businesses, such as this one, continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"Our government is putting into place the measures needed to respond to the tariffs affecting our businesses. We want to give them the means to remain competitive, strengthen their supply chains and pursue their growth. The assistance provided today to Multinautic is a great example of commitment to a business that has been demonstrating know-how and a capacity to adapt for many years. This project will make it possible to generate wonderful economic spin-offs for the Laurentides region, while also enhancing its dynamic nature and appeal."

Tim Watchorn, Member of Parliament for Les Pays-d'en-Haut

"The significant support from CED fully aligns with our long-term vision: to build a strong, resilient business recognized across Canada. As we celebrate the business's 30th anniversary in 2026, this funding is timely in a complex, unprecedented business environment. It represents a strategic opportunity to accelerate the diversification of our markets, to sustainably optimize our manufacturing efficiency, and to ensure numerous direct and indirect jobs are maintained and consolidated."

Louis G. Langelier, President and Co-owner, Multi Online Distribution

Quick facts

CED is taking action to support aluminum processors. Quebec has over 1700 aluminum processing businesses, representing 30,000 jobs. These businesses generate a total of $11.6B in sales annually.

The funds have been provided under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), which is part of CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, this national initiative aims primarily to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their challenges to commercialization and to transform in order to remain competitive in the long term.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]