CED will enable ARA Robotics and Pro-Spin Metal Spinning, two manufacturing SMEs affected by U.S. tariffs on aluminum, to remain competitive in uncertain and changing market conditions.

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Carlos Leitão, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED, today announced a total of $1,317,500 in non‑repayable contributions for two tariff-impacted businesses in the aluminum industry. This support is being granted under the Government of Canada's Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), delivered by Canada's regional development agencies.

The recipients are ARA Robotics Inc. and Pro-Spin Metal Spinning Inc. Through this action, CED is helping these aluminum processing businesses to diversify their markets and improve their productivity in order to remain competitive in the long term. Implementing these projects will also make it possible to consolidate close to 60 well-paying jobs in the region.

ARA Robotics, which specializes in drone manufacturing, is receiving $850,000 in financial support. This funding will enable the business to acquire equipment and develop a marketing strategy.

For its part, Pro-Spin Metal Spinning, which is active in the manufacture of metal components, is being granted $467,500 in funding. This financial support will enable it to acquire equipment.

Carlos Leitão also took the opportunity to highlight the $1.5 billion in new measures announced on May 4, 2026, by Minister Joly. These measures aim to counter the tariff pressures resulting from the adjustment as of April 6, 2026, of U.S. tariffs on Canadian products containing steel, aluminum and copper. These measures include an additional $500 million through the RTRI and a new $1 billion financing program through the Business Development Bank of Canada. This program will enable SMEs to meet their urgent liquidity needs, maintain their operations and adapt to this unprecedented trade climate.

In the current economic context, the Government of Canada is focusing on structural measures to strengthen the Canadian economy. This involves supporting businesses as they diversify their markets in order to reinforce their economic resilience and consolidate their competitiveness to help them face tariff pressures. By investing in workers and businesses in strategic sectors such as the aluminum industry, the Government of Canada is helping to build a more resilient economy that is better able to adapt to market fluctuations, to the benefit of the entire country.

Quotes

"The aluminum industry and manufacturers that use aluminum as an input are central to Quebec's manufacturing ecosystem and are essential contributors to the economic vitality of several regions. In a climate where tariffs are placing increased pressure on this pillar of our economy, it is crucial to support businesses in this industry. Through CED, our government is helping SMEs so they can strengthen their competitiveness, evolve their business models and seize new market opportunities. This funding is a direct investment to ensure that the aluminum industry continues to play a key role in the Canadian economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"For over a year now, businesses have been facing economic disruptions with remarkable resilience. Today, I am proud to announce CED's support for ARA Robotics and Pro-Spin Metal Spinning, two manufacturing SMEs in Montréal's East End that use aluminum. This funding aims to strengthen their competitiveness to counter tariff pressures. Increasing production capacity, improving productivity and above all diversifying markets: These are concrete levers to enable our metropolis to turn resolutely to the future and the world."

Carlos Leitão, Member of Parliament for Marc-Aurèle-Fortin and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED

"As we face tariff pressures on our sector of activity, CED's support through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative is enabling ARA Robotics to accelerate its growth and strengthen its manufacturing capacity in Canada. Thanks to this federal funding, our business is increasing its production capacity, optimizing its machining timelines by working with local suppliers, and pursuing market diversification in order to seize new opportunities. ARA Robotics is actively contributing to strategic sectors for Canada, including the fight against forest fires and national defence."

Pascal Chiva-Bernard, CEO, ARA Robotics Inc.

"Tariffs have put real pressure on our business, but this investment from CED gives us the tools to come out even stronger. By acquiring new equipment, we will be able to modernize our production line and enter markets that were previously inaccessible to us. We are grateful for this support. This is exactly the kind of partnership that enables a business such as ours to not only go through, but also grow through, a difficult period."

Ian Drummond, President, Pro-Spin Metal Spinning Inc.

Quick facts

CED is taking action to support aluminum processors. Quebec has over 1700 aluminum processing businesses, representing 30,000 jobs. These businesses generate a total of $11.6B in sales annually.

The funds have been provided under the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), which is part of CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

With a budget of $1.5 billion, this national initiative aims primarily to help SMEs negatively affected by tariffs to overcome their challenges to commercialization and to transform in order to remain competitive in the long term.

The RTRI aligns with a broader Government of Canada tariff response plan, which includes over $6.5 billion in new measures to protect Canadian businesses and workers, including an expansion of the Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]