Tarek A. Robbiati to be appointed to Royal Bank of Canada's Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced that Tarek A. Robbiati will be appointed to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2026.

Mr. Robbiati is a seasoned executive with extensive international leadership experience across the technology, media, telecommunications and financial services sectors in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific region. He currently serves as chief financial officer of Everpure, a high-growth global technology company providing integrated data infrastructure and data-intelligent solutions. Mr. Robbiati's previous executive appointments include roles as chief executive officer at RingCentral and chief financial officer at both Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Sprint Corporation.

"We are pleased to welcome Tarek to RBC's Board of Directors. As a highly respected and globally-minded leader with a compelling blend of financial stewardship, technical expertise, and U.S. and international management experience, Tarek will complement our board's bench strength," said Jacynthe Côté, Chair of the Board, RBC. "We look forward to working with him as we continue to guide RBC in achieving its bold ambitions and delivering on its vision of being among the world's most trusted and successful financial institutions."

Mr. Robbiati has also served as board member of various companies. He holds a Master of Business Administration from London Business School, a Master of Science in Business Administration from IAE Caen and a Master of Science in Nuclear Physics and Electronics from ENSI Caen.

For more information on RBC's Board of Directors, please visit our Corporate Governance site.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

Media Contact:

Ana Maria Meneses, RBC Corporate Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada