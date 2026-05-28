News provided byRoyal Bank of Canada
May 28, 2026, 06:01 ET
TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of 12 cents, or seven per cent, to $1.76 per share, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026.
The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026.
- Series BO Dividend No. 31 of $0.3678125 per share.
The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026.
- Series BT Dividend No. 10 of $21.00 per share.
- Series BU Dividend No. 5 of $37.04 per share.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804
Media Contact:
Gillian McArdle, Financial Communications, [email protected], 416-842-4231
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
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