TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of 12 cents, or seven per cent, to $1.76 per share, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026.

The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026.

Series BO Dividend No. 31 of $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026.

Series BT Dividend No. 10 of $21.00 per share.

Series BU Dividend No. 5 of $37.04 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804

Media Contact:

Gillian McArdle, Financial Communications, [email protected], 416-842-4231

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada