Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends Français

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Royal Bank of Canada

May 28, 2026, 06:01 ET

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of 12 cents, or seven per cent, to $1.76 per share, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026.

The board also declared a dividend for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2026.

  • Series BO  Dividend No. 31 of  $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after August 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2026.

  • Series BT  Dividend No. 10  of  $21.00 per share.
  • Series BU  Dividend No. 5   of  $37.04 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804

Media Contact:
Gillian McArdle, Financial Communications, [email protected], 416-842-4231

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

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Royal Bank of Canada

About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and...

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