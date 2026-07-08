When is the Perfect Time to Buy a Home? 61% of Quebecers Say It Doesn't Exist: RBC Home Ownership Poll

74% of Quebecers say economic uncertainty is making it hard to know when the right time is to buy a home

78% of Quebecers say home ownership requires more sacrifices today than for previous generations

RBC provides tailored advice to navigate homebuying and renewal uncertainty

MONTREAL, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - For homebuyers and homeowners, 2026 has become a year of trade-offs, mounting uncertainty and a nagging question: is now the right time to buy? RBC's latest Home Ownership Poll reveals how Quebecers are thinking about the market, where confidence is breaking down and where some prospective buyers are seeing opportunity.

"Rising costs and shifting economic conditions have made every step of the homebuying journey feel higher-stakes, and the pressure of whether to act is weighing on Quebecers," said Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President of Home Equity Finance, RBC. "While the barriers to home ownership have always existed, how they look has shifted. What hasn't changed is the importance of knowing what's right for you, and it starts with having an honest conversation with an expert who knows your full financial picture."

"Buying a home is one of the biggest decisions my clients will ever make, and in a market like Quebec's, it's natural to have questions about timing," said Pascal Berger, Senior Mortgage Specialist, RBC. "My focus is on helping each person understand their options and what they can control -- their budget, their timeline, their goals -- so that when the right opportunity comes, they're ready to move forward with confidence."

Four trends emerged from the data and together they capture where Quebecers and prospective buyers stand heading into the second half of 2026.

Trend #1: Quebecers still see a seller's market, prospective buyers see a way in

The housing market looks different depending on who you ask, and how soon they plan to buy. For prospective buyers, uncertainty hasn't disappeared: it just isn't enough to keep them all on the sidelines. The data shows many are interpreting current conditions as a moment to act.

Key findings:

Quebecers are most likely to say it is a seller's market: Regionally, 57% of respondents in Quebec say we are in a seller's market (compared to 36% for all respondents and 32% for national prospective buyers), while only 12% believe it is a buyer's market (compared to 27% nationally and 35% for prospective buyers).

Regionally, 57% of respondents in Quebec say we are in a seller's market (compared to 36% for all respondents and 32% for national prospective buyers), while only 12% believe it is a buyer's market (compared to 27% nationally and 35% for prospective buyers). Prospective buyers are far more likely to see a window of opportunity: In Quebec, among those who intend to purchase a home within two years, 26% say now is the right time, versus 45% for all respondents nationally. The majority also say lower home prices (58%) and interest rates (54%) will finally allow them to buy their first or next home. More than half (53%) also say there will only be a small window before prices rise again, while 49% expect interest rates to climb this year -- a combination that helps explain why prospective buyers are feeling the pressure to move before conditions shift.

In Quebec, among those who intend to purchase a home within two years, 26% say now is the right time, versus 45% for all respondents nationally. The majority also say lower home prices (58%) and interest rates (54%) will finally allow them to buy their first or next home. More than half (53%) also say there will only be a small window before prices rise again, while 49% expect interest rates to climb this year -- a combination that helps explain why prospective buyers are feeling the pressure to move before conditions shift. Nationally, first-time home buyers see a path in: Almost two-thirds (63%) say the First-Time Home Buyer GST/HST Rebate will help them buy a home sooner, while 52% believe current market conditions are giving first-time home buyers a chance to finally get into the market.

Trend #2: Prospective buyers across the country see the window, but economic uncertainty is weighing on their decision to buy

Economic uncertainty isn't stopping prospective buyers from recognizing the opportunity, but it is clouding their confidence and making an already complex decision harder to navigate.

Nationally, among those who intend to buy within two years:

75% say economic uncertainty is making them more cautious about buying a home

72% believe it's the biggest challenge to buying a home

67% are worried it will impact their homebuying plans

Trend #3: Trade-offs surge as cost of living limits savings among buyers nationally

Rising costs are cutting into savings before prospective buyers even reach the trade-off stage, with almost three-quarters (71%) of respondents on a national level who intend to buy within two years saying inflation is causing them to save less for a home.

Financial trade-offs in order to reach home ownership have also risen sharply for this group since the start of the year, including the need to:

Delay major purchases (69%, up from 54% in January)

Postpone/scale back vacations (62%, up from 55% in January)

Completely overhaul their spending and saving habits (60%, up from 55% in January)

Put some of their retirement savings towards buying a home (53%, up from 49% in January)

Among all Quebec respondents, 78% believe home ownership requires more sacrifices today than for previous generations and three-quarters (76%) say most buyers will experience some level of financial shock when they purchase their first home.

Trend #4: Uncertainty is part of the journey. The right advisor helps you move through it.

On a national level, prospective buyers and homeowners approaching mortgage renewal are facing a complex market, and the confidence gap reflects that.

Among all respondents who intend to purchase a home within the next two years, fewer than half (49%) feel confident making homebuying decisions in today's market, and only a slim majority (56%) say they have the information they need.

The same gap exists for homeowners on a national level who will be renewing their mortgage within the next two years with just 44% saying they feel confident making decisions about their mortgage. At the same time, while 65% believe their household could absorb any rate increase, nearly one-in-five (18%) admit they have not considered what they could afford if rates rise.

Against this backdrop, the appetite for guidance is clear: on a national level four-in-five (82%) prospective buyers and homeowners approaching mortgage renewal say expert advice is essential when navigating major homeownership decisions.

"Today, Quebecers are being asked to make one of the largest financial decisions of their lives with a lot of unknowns, and it's normal to feel overwhelmed by it," adds Boyle. "But no one should have to navigate that alone. The right information, the right tools and a plan built around your goals can take a lot of that uncertainty off the table."

For buyers navigating today's market, Boyle adds that there are three questions that can help cut through the uncertainty.

How do I know when it is the right time to buy a home in today's market?

The right time to buy is when it makes sense for your financial situation. Start by understanding what you can afford, creating a savings plan and thinking about how home ownership fits into your long-term goals. A mortgage pre-approval can clarify your borrowing power and help you act quickly when the right home comes along. An RBC Mortgage Specialist can also help you assess your readiness and build a plan tailored to your situation.



How do rising interest rates and home prices affect my decision to buy?

Rising rates increase borrowing costs, which can affect how much you qualify for and what you'll pay each month. Higher home prices mean a larger down payment and mortgage. But market conditions are just one part of the equation. Your income, savings and long-term goals matter just as much. Getting expert advice can help you understand how today's environment affects your options and what makes the most sense for your situation.



How do I find the right homebuying and mortgage advice for my situation?

Start with a conversation with a trusted financial partner. RBC Mortgage Specialists work with you one-on-one to understand your goals and your finances, build a plan and recommend mortgage solutions that work for you. Whether you are buying a home or approaching renewal, personalized advice from a trusted expert is the best way to move forward with confidence.

RBC resources to help with your homebuying and mortgage renewal journey:

A new partnership between REALTOR.ca and RBC brings together trusted homebuying advice and financial education to help Canadians make more confident home ownership decisions

Explore your options and connect with an RBC Mortgage Specialist at RBC Mortgages

Find out if you are pre-approved for a mortgage or estimate the value of your home quickly with RBC's Digital Pre-Approval Calculator and Home Value Estimator

Find helpful resources, tools and advice on mortgages, renewals and homebuying at RBC My Money Matters

Fast Facts: RBC Home Ownership Poll

Selected Findings

"AGREE" RESPONSE INTEND TO

PURCHASE WITHIN 2

YEARS QC CAN You can never really know when the right time is to buy a home 67 % 61 % 64 % Now is the right time to buy 45 % 26 % 27 % Now is a great time to buy 42 % 19 % 26 % We only have a small window of time to take advantage of lower house prices 53 % 29 % 39 % Lower home prices will allow me to buy my first or next home 58 % 28 % 34 % Lower interest rates will allow me to buy my first or next home 54 % 23 % 30 % Current market conditions are giving first-time buyers a chance to get into the market 46 % 19 % 30 % Rising costs have made it harder for me to save money 79 % 68 % 76 % Inflation causing me to save less for a home 71 % 47 % 56 % Home ownership requires more sacrifices today than for previous generations 83 % 78 % 78 % Most buyers experience some level of financial shock when they purchase their first home 74 % 76 % 74 % I have the information I need to make smart home buying decisions 56 % 36 % 40 % I'm confident making home buying decisions in today's market 49 % 32 % 28 % Getting expert advice is important when buying a home 82 % 78 % 79 % "TYPE OF MARKET" RESPONSE INTEND TO

PURCHASE WITHIN 2

YEARS QC CAN Buyer's market 35 % 12 % 27 % Seller's market 32 % 57 % 36 % "HIGHER" RESPONSE INTEND TO PURCHASE WITHIN 2 YEARS QC CAN Home prices will rise this year 56 % 70 % 58 % Interest rates will rise this year 49 % 44 % 50 % ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY STATEMENT (% AGREE) INTEND TO

PURCHASE WITHIN 2 YEARS QC CAN Makes it hard to know when the right time is to buy a home 78 % 74 % 73 % Biggest challenge to buying a home 72 % 65 % 66 % Making me more cautious about buying a home 75 % 52 % 57 % Worried it will impact my home buying plans 67 % 45 % 51 % TRADE-OFFS REQUIRED TO BUY A HOME (% AGREE) INTEND TO PURCHASE WITHIN 2

YEARS QC CAN Delay major purchases (car, renovations) 69 % 39 % 56 % Postpone/scale back vacations 62 % 41 % 51 % Completely overhaul spending & saving habits 60 % 47 % 52 % Need a side hustle or second job 57 % 43 % 53 % Retirement savings redirected to home purchase 53 % 32 % 40 %

Disclaimer

This news release is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.

About the RBC 2026 Home Ownership Poll

An online survey of 1,753 Canadians, including 392 Quebecers, aged 18 to 64 was completed between April 23 and May 3, 2026, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 400,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1753 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.3%, 19 times out of 20.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

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Media contact:

Marie-Claude Asselin, RBC, [email protected]

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank