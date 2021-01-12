Tarachi Provides Review of 2020 and Outlook for 2021

(CSE: TRG)

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (PINK: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with a recap of 2020 and outlook for what is to come in 2021.

Cameron Tymstra, President and CEO of Tarachi Gold, commented, "This past year was one of foundation building for Tarachi. The Company secured two option agreements totalling 3,708 ha of highly prospective gold claims in the Sierra Madre belt of Sonora, Mexico and signed a letter of intent for the Magistral Mill and tailings with potential to transform the Company into a near term producer of gold. We raised significant capital to advance our projects and installed an experienced executive team to manage them. With our new solid foundation, 2021 is lining up to be an exciting year for the Company with many milestones on the horizon."

Review of 2020 Accomplishments

Corporate

Successfully closed two private placements totalling more than CAD$11 million , ensuring the Company is well financed to continue exploring on the Tarachi claims, advancing Magistral and pursuing additional projects in Mexico .

, ensuring the Company is well financed to continue exploring on the Tarachi claims, advancing Magistral and pursuing additional projects in . Appointed a new cohort of experienced executives to the team including a new Chairman, CEO, CFO and VP of Exploration in December of 2020.

Established strong relationships with business partners in Mexico , exposing Tarachi to new opportunities and enabling the Company to develop projects effectively.

Projects

Tarachi Concessions

Signed two option agreements for the Tarachi Claims giving the Company access to 3,708 ha of highly prospective land in Sonora, Mexico . The claims are in the famous Sierra Madre gold belt proximal to Alamos Gold's Mulatos Mine and Agnico Eagle's Tarachi Deposit.

. The claims are in the famous Sierra Madre gold belt proximal to Alamos Gold's Mulatos Mine and Agnico Eagle's Tarachi Deposit. The Company's exploration team conducted field work on both the North and South blocks of claims at Tarachi, identifying numerous high priority drill targets.

Initiated a 5,000m drill program, completing 1,711.2 m before the end of the year.

drill program, completing before the end of the year. Encountered consistent gold values over considerable drill intervals at Tarachi South including 5.05 g/t Au over 20.75m and 4.54g/t Au over 21.0 meters from the underground workings of the La Dura Mine where underground channel sampling also returned 6.34g/t Au over 62.55m .

from the underground workings of the La Dura Mine where underground channel sampling also returned . Assays are still pending for ten drill holes completed in December.

Magistral Plant and Tailings

Signed a letter of intent with Manto Resources for acquisition of the Magistral mill and tailings project ("Magistral") in Durango, Mexico .

. Consists of a permitted 1,000 tpd mill with a historic estimate of approximately 1.3Mt of tailings averaging 2.05g/t Au (not 43-101 compliant).

with a historic estimate of approximately (not 43-101 compliant). Provides Tarachi with a short pathway to gold production.

Outlook for 2021

Receipt of pending drill assays from the La Dura Mine and Tarachi North Concessions.

Follow up on the success of the 2020 exploration season with drill rigs returning to site in January to complete the 5,000m drilling program and providing drill results during Q1 and Q2.

drilling program and providing drill results during Q1 and Q2. Closing of a purchase agreement for Magistral is expected in Q1.

Sampling of the Magistral tailings material for metallurgical testing and initiating a Preliminary Economic Assessment with Ausenco Engineering. Work is expected to take 12-14 weeks to complete.

Modifications and commissioning of Magistral plant planned for Q3 and Q4 pending PEA results.

Management will continue reviewing larger gold projects in Mexico with the goal of transforming Tarachi into a mid-tier gold producer.

Mr. Tymstra added, "2020 was a unique year to operate in. Under the supervision of Lorne Warner, Tarachi's VP of Exploration, and with the help of our local partners, the Company was able to successfully implement its exploration program while applying rigorous COVID-19 safety measures. We will continue to operate under strict protocols to ensure the health and safety of our staff, contractors, and local community members."

Stock Option Grant

The Company has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of Tarachi, under the Company's stock option plan. An aggregate amount of 1,408,000 stock options have been granted with an exercise price of $0.28 and will vest immediately. They are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of the grant and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, VP Exploration and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Richard Graham, Corporate Communications, Tel: (604) 358-3403, Email: [email protected]