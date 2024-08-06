TARACHI SIGNS LOI FOR TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF PROSPECTOR PORTAL INC.

CSE: TRG | OTCQB: TRGGF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE: TRG) (OTCQB: TRGGF) (Frankfurt: 4RZ) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated August 2, 2024 with Prospector Portal Inc. ("Prospector") whereby Tarachi would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Prospector in a transaction (the "Transaction") that would transform Tarachi into an artificial intelligence-focused mining services company.

Signed a non-binding LOI to acquire 100% of Prospector Portal Inc.

Prospector provides AI-based research and data analysis solutions to mining and mining-related professionals, analysts, managers, geologists, service providers, and investors.

Revenue-generating business model with existing major mining clients.

High-growth exposure to a commodities bull market without specific commodity, technical, geological, jurisdictional, or social risks typically associated with individual mining and exploration projects.

"The proposed transaction with Prospector is an incredible opportunity for Tarachi shareholders to both take advantage of the rapidly developing artificial intelligence space while still keeping significant exposure to a strong commodities market," commented Cameron Tymstra, Tarachi President and CEO. "Prospector's exciting AI-based data analysis solutions have broad application across the commodities sector serving not only mining clients but also investors, analysts, managers, industry service providers, and other professionals looking to dramatically reduce research time and improve access to and organization of public and privately available mining data. Their soon-to-be-released OpenMine AI has potential to continue Prospector's strong revenue growth while providing the commodities sector with a much-needed tool."

The LOI contemplates the acquisition by Tarachi of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Prospector in an all-stock transaction. The terms outlined in the LOI are preliminary and non-binding, and the Transaction is subject to, among other conditions, the parties successfully entering into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement").

The LOI contemplates a post-Transaction ownership of Tarachi ("New Tarachi") that would be approximately 85% held by current Prospector shareholders and 15% held by current Tarachi shareholders.

Following completion of the Transaction, Prospector CEO Emily King would replace current Tarachi CEO Cameron Tymstra and current Prospector COO Jon Godbout would join the management team as COO of New Tarachi.

In addition, the LOI provides that New Tarachi's board of directors would consist of three directors nominated by current Prospector shareholders and two directors nominated by current Tarachi shareholders.

New Tarachi would remain an Inventa Capital-supported company with a corporate office in Vancouver.

About Prospector Portal Inc.

Prospector is where the world comes for mining data. Founded in 2020, Prospector created the industry's first searchable digital database of mining and exploration data with an easily navigable, AI-enabled interface that modernizes the way mining companies, institutions, investors and researchers find and use information about the mining industry. Prospector offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Data as a Service (DaaS), and Artificial Intelligence tools to a growing customer base within the mining, geoscience, and financial analytics industries, including some of the world's largest mining conglomerates, leading national geological surveys, and global financial data firms. Additional information is available at www.prospectorportal.com.

Emily King

Emily, co-founder and current CEO of Prospector, is a geologist with considerable experience in emerging markets and leadership experience at the Board level of public companies, private companies, and non-profit organizations such as Women in Mining USA. As part of the Prospector brand, Emily is also the host of On The Rocks, a podcast discussing mining insights and innovation through a uniquely lighthearted lens with a global listenership. Emily was awarded the Medal of Merit by the American Mining Hall of Fame in 2020 and for her service leading natural resource exploration in Afghanistan with the U.S. Department of Defense received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service among other awards.

The proposed Transaction is expected to be structured as a reverse takeover to be effected by way of a statutory plan of arrangement, share exchange or amalgamation, or such other structure as the parties may agree upon.

The parties intend to negotiate and finalize the Definitive Agreement within 30 days following the date of the LOI. To facilitate this process, the parties have agreed to negotiate exclusively until October 23, 2024 and to complete due diligence and negotiate and enter into a Definitive Agreement.

The LOI also contemplates other material conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction, including customary due diligence, the negotiation and signing of a Definitive Agreement, receipt of all necessary regulatory, Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), corporate and third-party approvals, and all requisite board and shareholder approvals being obtained. No finders' fees are payable in connection with the Transaction.

If completed, the Transaction will constitute a "fundamental change" pursuant to the policies of the CSE. However, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

The Company intends to issue a comprehensive news release in connection with the Transaction upon entering into the Definitive Agreement.

None of the Tarachi shares to be issued in connection with the Transaction have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Tarachi in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure documents to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

About Tarachi Gold Corp.

Tarachi is a Canadian-listed company focused on creating shareholder value through exposure to high-growth potential commodity projects and investments.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Cameron Tymstra, CEO

Email: [email protected]

