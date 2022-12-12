Tara Veysey, CHRL to join Financial Services practice as Partner at LHH Knightsbridge

With over 12 years of experience at LHH, Ms. Veysey brings extensive human capital and financial expertise to the growing subsidiary

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, LHH Knightsbridge is pleased to announce that Tara Veysey has joined its Executive Search practice as Partner in the Financial Services practice. An LHH veteran with over 12 years of experience in human capital consulting, Tara brings an expertise in talent acquisition and optimization of executive talent across the financial services and professional services sectors.

With an aptitude for solving clients' executive talent needs through an integrated approach, Tara previously worked within LHH's Leadership Development and Career Transition and Mobility teams to craft tailored solutions incorporating assessment, learning, search and coaching elements designed to enable the achievement of business objectives.

"As the world of work continues to evolve and leadership rapidly changes to meet today's growing demands, we could not be more excited to have Tara join LHH Knightsbridge to help our clients across the financial services and professional services sectors," said Jeramy Kaiman, Head of LHH Knightsbridge. "Her deep understanding of LHH's offerings and subject matter expertise across sectors will allow us to continue to grow at scale while ensuring that we continue to provide the highest level of service and insights to our clients."

Before LHH Knightsbridge, Tara spent 10+ years in the financial services sector consulting with internal business units, providing expertise on all Human Resources matters and supporting the people strategies.

Tara has an Executive Certificate Program in Advanced Human Resources, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto, coaching certifications through CoachU and Adler as well as a Bachelors of Education degree from the University of Victoria, BC. Tara has also been a volunteer mentor with Women in Communication and Technology (WCT) since 2017.

About LHH

LHH is an integrated talent solutions provider helping people, teams, and organizations prepare for what's next in the future of work. Through Career Transition & Mobility, Learning & Development, and Recruitment Solutions, our end-to-end offerings allow us to work across the entire talent journey to help future-proof organizations and careers all over the world.

With over 8,000 colleagues and coaches spanning 60 countries worldwide, LHH combines global infrastructure with industry-leading technology and local expertise to help more than 15,000 organizations and nearly 500,000 candidates each year.

LHH is a global business unit of the Adecco Group, the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE LHH