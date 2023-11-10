QUEBEC CITY, QC, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Dear clients, partners, family, and friends,

We are honored to announce that Tanière3 has joined the warm family of Relais & Châteaux. This nonprofit association comprises over 580 exceptional hotels and restaurants in more than 60 countries, led by independent proprietors. Committed to preserving the environment and the diversity of world cultures, the association showcases sites based on their architecture, history, and local products.

By joining the prestigious circle of Relais & Châteaux, we confirm our mission to showcase Quebec's producers. This is evident through our distinctive culinary identity and an immersive gastronomic experience, enriching the local culinary scene.

Accomplishments 2023 for La Tanière3

Chef of the Year 2023 at the Lauriers de la Gastronomie Québécoise: François-Emmanuel Nicol.

5 Diamonds awarded by CAA/AAA 2023: the highest recognition given to only 4 establishments in Canada.

Pastry Chef of the Year by the Society of Pastry Chefs and Cooks of Quebec 2023: Jeremy Billy.

Nomination at the Lauriers de la Gastronomie Québécoise 2023: Roxan Bourdelais as Restaurant Director of the Year.

Tripadvisor: 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants for fine dining in Canada.

About Tanière 3

Tanière3, 3rd generation Since 1977.

Located in the heart of the historic Place de Paris district in Quebec City, it is led by François-Emmanuel Nicol (Chef & Co-owner) and Roxan Bourdelais (restaurant manager & Co-owner). Since 1977, we have been committed to offering an exceptional gastronomic experience by showcasing Quebec's local products and promoting our Quebec culinary identity.

