Tangerine Presents Bike Share Toronto "City Weekly Pass" to Keep the City Moving This Summer

The limited-time $40 weekly pass offers soccer fans, visitors, and Torontonians a convenient and flexible way to navigate the city *

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - As Toronto gears up to welcome the world of soccer this summer, Tangerine Bank and Bike Share Toronto (BST) are introducing a new, seamless way to move through the city with the launch of the City Weekly Pass.

Available from June 1 to July 19, 2026, the City Weekly Pass offers 7 days of unlimited 90–minute rides on classic bikes for just $40--a total value of $105, or less than $6 per day--courtesy of Tangerine. With more than 10,000 bikes across 1,000 BST stations, the Bike Share Toronto system offers a convenient and cost-efficient choice for those moving across Toronto. The City Weekly Pass offers a great option for soccer fans, Torontonians and visitors participating in city-wide activities this season.

"This summer will be a defining moment for Toronto as we come alive with activity, connection and celebration," said Holly Pontisso, Chief Client Officer at Tangerine. "At Tangerine, we're focused on removing friction from everyday life to help people build momentum - and the City Weekly Pass does exactly that, making it effortless to move freely, explore more, and experience everything the city has to offer this summer."

"With a growing network that connects communities across the city, Bike Share Toronto is helping people get where they want to go with choice, ease and speed," said Jarrett McDonald

Vice President, Operations, Toronto Parking Authority. "Thanks to Tangerine, the City Weekly Pass offers a convenient, cost-effective way for riders to tap into our network to make the most of a vibrant summer in Toronto."

The City Weekly Pass is the latest offer made possible through the partnership of Tangerine and Bike Share Toronto, reflecting the shared commitment to enable momentum -- both financially and in everyday life. Compared to the cost of seven-day passes, the City Weekly Pass offers meaningful value for people looking to move through the city. Whether it's catching a match at a local restaurant, meeting up for a game of soccer in the park, or making the daily commute just a little easier, the City Weekly Pass provides choice, ease and speed in getting from Point A to Point B.

Beginning June 1, riders can activate the pass in minutes by downloading the Bike Share Toronto app (available through the Apple App Store and Google Play), selecting the City Weekly Pass, and visiting the nearest Bike Share Toronto station to pick up a bike.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients with the momentum to move their financial lives forward. From everyday saving and spending to borrowing and wealth building, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting Clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and 2026** and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025***. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram , LinkedIn , or TikTok .

*The City Weekly Passes is available from June 1, 2026 to July 19, 2026, offering unlimited 90-minute rides for seven consecutive days after purchase. Standard Bike Share Toronto charges apply outside the 90-minute ride periods Please consult the Bike Share Toronto website for full pricing details. Adherence to any terms and conditions associated with use of Bike Share Toronto services and/or membership is the responsibility of the user, and Tangerine is not accountable to ensure the satisfaction of any such terms and conditions.

**Visit forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks/ for more info about the award methodology and banks included in the ranking.

***Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

About Toronto Parking Authority

Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) is North America's largest municipally-owned operator of commercial parking, owning and operating Canada's largest municipally-operated EV charging network, and manages Bike Share Toronto, North America's third largest bike share program. TPA's vision is to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences for our customers, our partners, and our city.

SOURCE Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Media Inquiries: Lindsay Taylor, [email protected]; BST + TPA Media Inquiries: Rita Mezzanotte [email protected]