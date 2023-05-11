Tangerine Bank, Interac Corp. and We The West partner with the Superfan Nav Bhatia Foundation, to take Nav's Fantasy Basketball Camp to Victoria, Vancouver and Malton

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Experience an NBA-style event and workshop on teamwork, diversity, and community engagement at Nav Bhatia's Fantasy Basketball Camp.

The Superfan Nav Bhatia Fantasy Basketball Camp is now heading to the west coast thanks to sponsorship from Interac and from We The West who are renowned for bringing Canada Basketball and The Toronto Raptors to Victoria.

The Superfan Nav Bhatia Fantasy Basketball Camp coming to Malton, Victoria and Vancouver! Tweet this No basketball skills required. The Superfan Basktball camp encourages all kids 8-12 to register (CNW Group/Superfan Nav Bhatia Foundation) Kids will experience a camp focused on skills and confidence development. Each camper will receive meals, snacks, jerseys and loads more giveaways! (CNW Group/Superfan Nav Bhatia Foundation)

The program aims to help campers sharpen their basketball skills, engage in meaningful discussions about teamwork, diversity, and the importance of embracing their community. No prior basketball experience is required.

"Interac helps give Canadians control over their money so they can get more out of life, and one way we can do that is by helping youth gain lifelong confidence and skills," said Will Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer, Interac. "Basketball is a wonderful way to teach youth lessons of resilience, agility and control, and it brings a lot of joy to communities across Canada. We're pleased to support this program in Ontario and British Columbia."

The first stop will be in Victoria on June 3rd and 4th inside the Save On Foods Memorial Centre, followed by Vancouver on July 4th, 5th and 6th inside the Langley Events Centre, with the final stop back in Malton on August 1st, 2nd, and 3rd at the Superfan Courts in Malton.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nav back to Victoria this June, and Vancouver in July. The Superfan Nav Bhatia Basketball camp is a great opportunity to help give our next generation of young players a chance to be their best" said Nick Blasko COO, FOVB / We The West.

Malton holds a special place in Nav Bhatia's heart, as it is where he first started his journey in Canada. As he put it, "I was so happy after the camp in Malton. I wanted to give back to the city that gave me the opportunity here in Canada. Kids and their parents enjoyed an experience like they have never been a part of before. Not only am I bringing back the camp to Malton, but I am taking it to Victoria and Vancouver this summer, which I am very excited about!"

In the summer of 2022, The Superfan Nav Bhatia Foundation proudly organized the inaugural Superfan Nav Bhatia Fantasy Basketball Camp in Malton, providing an unforgettable four-day experience for all campers. The foundation spared no effort in delivering a top-notch NBA-style event that left campers in awe. Each participant received a full basketball uniform, breakfast, lunch, snacks, a backpack filled with gifts, and their very own custom basketball card. Parents expressed their appreciation and joy at seeing their children enjoying VIP treatment like never before.

Returning Gold sponsor, Tangerine Bank, continues their ongoing commitment to empowering youth in their communities through Tangerine Project Forward™.

"Basketball is so much more than a game to us, and we are proud to support Canadian programs that provide such amazing opportunities for young athletes, said Nicole German, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Tangerine Bank. "Uniting and empowering youth on and off the court can help turn athletic dreams into realities, and we hope to see some of these campers on even bigger stages in years to come."

Tim Hortons and Hyundai Canada are joined this year by GSL Group as Silver partners of the Nav Bhatia Superfan Fantasy Basketball Camps.

"We are so thrilled to welcome this year's campers to Save on Foods Memorial Centre this summer," explains Mike Strawn, VP of Sports, Media & Entertainment at GSL Group. "Victoria is such a sports-centric community, and we welcome any opportunity to foster the development of young sports fans by making the game they love more accessible."

Also making this years Camp Tour possible: Sam Mcdadi Real Estate, Newton's Grove School, Happy Pops, Lazeez Shawarma, Frequency Entertainment, Marchants, Brar's and Chalo Frescho.

The camps are open to children aged 8-14, with a maximum of one hundred campers per day.

The Superfan Nav Bhatia Foundation is delighted to offer a limited-time early bird registration fee of $180 (a savings of $115 off the regular fee price of $295). To take advantage of this fantastic offer, please use the promo code SUPERFAN during registration at www.superfancamp.com. The Nav Bhatia Superfan Fantasy Basketball Camp is being organized and executed by Push Marketing Group Inc., the company behind marketing the Superfan since 2015.

For more information and to register for the camp, please visit www.superfancamp.com .

Interview Availability: Superfan Nav Bhatia

Via in Person, Zoom or Skype

To interview Nav Bhatia, please contact [email protected]

Camp Media Day

For Media Credentials please email [email protected]

Victoria – June 3rd, 8:30am

Location: Save on Foods Memorial Centre - 1925 Blanshard St, Victoria, BC

Vancouver – July 4th, 8:30am

Location: Langley Events Centre - 7888 200 St, Langley Twp, BC

Malton/Mississauga – Aug 1st, 8:30am

Location: Superfan Nav Bhatia Courts (Paul Coffey Arena) - 3430 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON

Media Day Schedule:

Time: 830 am – Camper registration / Locker Room Reveal

945 am – Sponsors / Dignitaries Speaking

1015am – Camper and Player Introductions

1045am – Basketball Camp begins

Background

The Nav Bhatia Superfan Foundation is a non-profit organization that is committed to raising money to build basketball courts and camps for youth across the globe. The Nav Bhatia Foundation was started by past Malton resident and Raptor's Superfan, Nav Bhatia.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Tangerine Project Forward is a trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia

