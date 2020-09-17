Tangerine Bank Does it Again with Back-To-Back Top Rankings in J.D. Power 2020 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - For a second consecutive year, Tangerine Bank ranks #1 in the J.D. Power Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study, earning a solid year-over-year improvement and solidifying its lead among all credit card issuers in the study. Tangerine is no stranger to earning top marks, as this win comes after Tangerine's ninth-straight top ranking in overall customer satisfaction among mid-size retail banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study released in May.

Tangerine ranked #1 in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Credit Card Satisfaction Study based on their leading performance in 5 key factors:

Rewards

Benefits & Services

Customer Interaction

Communication

Credit Card Terms

"Getting this recognition from our Clients again is the ultimate indication that we're providing a great Client experience," said Gillian Riley, President & CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Our goal with our Credit Cards is simple: deliver great value and benefits that work for our Clients, including no annual fees and cash back on everyday purchases, then make it easy for them to manage their Account and save money with our online and digital tools."

Tangerine Bank's no-fee Money-Back Credit Card and no-fee World Mastercard® offer 2 per cent cash back on purchases in up to three categories, which Clients can choose from based on their preferences – from gas, groceries and entertainment, to restaurants, home improvement and recurring bill payments, plus more! And 0.5% Money-Back Rewards are earned on all of their other purchases. In addition, 2% categories can be customized so that as life changes, your 2% categories can change, too. Clients can edit their selected categories at any time to best suit their preferences and everyday spending. Both Tangerine Credit Cards offer a range of other benefits, which can be found here.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and close to $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. With over 1,000 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank, and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

