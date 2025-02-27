Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative commits $6.5M to support the creation of deep tech, including AI, IoT and sustainability focused start-ups

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - TandemLaunch, a leading Canadian venture creation studio and seed fund closed TandemLaunch Ventures Fund IV, ("TLVIV") at over $37M CAD. The Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative ("VCCI") joins BDC Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ and over 30 family offices and angel investors domestically and internationally to fund a target of 15 start-ups focused on deep tech and innovative sustainability solutions.

Helge Seetzen, Phd, CEO and Managing Partner. Émilie Boutros, Managing Partner (CNW Group/TandemLaunch)

Led by Helge Seetzen and Émilie Boutros, TandemLaunch specializes in transforming university-born technologies into high-growth ventures. TLVIV will continue fueling breakthrough innovation with capital and strategic guidance.

"We are thrilled to again welcome VCCI to our platform dedicated to creating exceptional deep technology companies in areas such as advanced computing, communication, and materials. We see a bright future ahead for next generation AI solutions, such as Recho.ai, to boost real-time speed, security and energy efficiency on edge devices, while reducing the environmental footprint of advanced computing in data centres. At a time when AI adoption is surging, the need for sustainable computing solutions has never been greater,'' said Helge Seetzen, CEO and Managing Partner.

"TandemLaunch's diverse, multidisciplinary team has a proven track record of transforming breakthrough university technologies into high-potential startups. By uniting talent and capital, it has successfully launched over 30 promising ventures with strong commercial potential. Our government is committed to expanding access to venture capital for Canada's most innovative firms while fostering opportunities for under-represented entrepreneurs. Investing in fund managers, such as TandemLaunch, helps bring that vision to life," said the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business.

"Over the years, we have demonstrated that sustaining a more inclusive and multicultural ecosystem of talented entrepreneurs and technologists is not only rewarding, but a key success factor. With TLVIV, we are eager to further our mission of driving transformative change in cutting-edge fields and have already invested in two ventures, Agapyo and Waveshaper, both companies deploying deep tech solutions to disrupt their respective fields and propelled by women co-founders and technologists," said Émilie Boutros, Managing Partner.

The TandemLaunch model is unique in Canada. It is based on its ability to identify disruptive technologies that have significant international commercial potential. By bringing together the best talent and the necessary seed capital, TandemLaunch facilitates a swifter startup journey while mitigating the risks inherent in bringing new, innovative technologies to market.

About TandemLaunch

With over $90 million of assets under management, TandemLaunch is a unique start-up foundry and seed fund focused on creating early-stage technology ventures in the fields of AI, Computer Vision, IoT and Advanced Sensors with a deepening commitment to sustainability and Advanced Materials. TandemLaunch works closely with cutting-edge research from the world's best universities and with driven entrepreneurs to launch exceptional technology companies with a sizeable market opportunity. Since its foundation in 2010, TandemLaunch created over 30 successful ventures valued at over $700 million who employ close to 700 high-tech workers in the province of Quebec. Notable portfolio companies include SPORTLOGiQ, WRNCH, Soundskrit, Mirametrix and HaiLa.

