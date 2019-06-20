Tampa Bay Rays to explore Sister City concept with the Montreal Group

MONTREAL, June 20, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the ESPN article, from Jeff Passan, published today under the title: Rays to explore splitting games with Montreal, Mr Stephen Bronfman makes the following statement:

"We have been hard at work for several years examining how we can bring baseball back to Montreal in a sustainable manner. This concept is definitely one that is of interest to my partners and me and we are looking forward to studying this further."

The Montreal Group will have no further comment until after the Tampa Bay Rays media session that is being planned for next week.

About the Montreal Group

Stephen Bronfman and his partners comprise a group of Montreal-based business leaders who are dedicated to working together to carry out a plan that will result in the return of Major League Baseball to Montreal. This group is led by Stephen Bronfman, Executive Chairman, Claridge Inc. together with Pierre Boivin, President and CEO, Claridge Inc. The Group also includes Alain Bouchard, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Mitch Garber, Chairman of the Board of Cirque du Soleil and Invest in Canada, Eric Boyko Co-Founder, President and CEO of Stingray Digital Group Inc. and Stéphane Crétier, Founder, Chairman, President and CEO of Garda World. The Montreal Group is supported by William Jegher, Partner, Transaction Advisory Services and Quebec Real Estate Leader at EY, and by Richard Epstein, Lawyer, Partner, Board Member, and co-leader of the Mergers and Acquisitions practice at BCF LLP.

