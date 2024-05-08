Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented for approval at the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on May 8, 2024, were duly passed. 188,486,673 common shares, representing 34.09% of Tamarack's 553,011,461 issued and outstanding common shares, were represented at the Meeting.

The following individuals, being the seven nominees listed in the management information circular of the Corporation dated March 22, 2024, were elected as directors of Tamarack to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless such office is vacated earlier in accordance with Tamarack's articles or by-laws. Results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For (%)

John Rooney

172,645,661 (97.52 %)

Caralyn Bennett

173,295,383 (97.88 %)

Shannon Joseph

175,242,127 (98.98 %)

John Leach

175,568,836 (99.17 %)

Marnie Smith

174,403,236 (98.51 %)

Robert Spitzer

165,162,182 (93.29 %)

Brian Schmidt

175,639,834 (99.21 %)



KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. Results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For (%) 179,029,897 (94.98 %)

The grant of unallocated restricted share units and performance share units issuable under Tamarack's performance and restricted share unit plan until May 8, 2027 was approved at the Meeting, pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange. Results of the vote are as follows:

Votes For (%) 170,883,692 (96.52 %)

A full report on the voting results is available under Tamarack's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Corporation has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake and Clearwater plays in Alberta while also pursuing EOR upside in these core areas. Operating as a responsible corporate citizen is a key focus to ensure we deliver on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and goals. For more information, please visit the Corporation's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

