Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Q2 Results, Record Quarterly Production, Positive Guidance Update; Strategic Clearwater Tuck-in Acquisition and Executive Appointment

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three, and six months ended June 30, 2025. Selected financial and operating information should be read with Tamarack's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three, and six months ended June 30, 2025, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Tamarack's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca

Production achieved another record high in Q2/25, averaging 70,260 boe/d(1) and representing a 19% YoY increase on a per share basis. This, combined with improved costs and capital efficiencies, drove strong free funds flow ("FFF")(2) generation. In conjunction with share buybacks, Tamarack is compounding per share value creation for shareholders.

Overall program success continues to drive production higher with capital trending lower resulting in a positive update to Tamarack's corporate guidance. Reflecting improved efficiencies, full year 2025 production guidance is increased by 3% to 67,000 – 69,000 boe/d(3) and capital spending is reduced by 7%. At the same time, strength in funds flow is supported by lower net production and interest expenses with guidance demonstrating savings of 5% and 6% respectively.

Q2 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Production Outperformance – Q2/25 production averaged 70,260 boe/d (1) , highlighted by 4% growth in heavy oil volumes vs. Q1/25, reflecting ongoing development and waterflood success.





Q2/25 production averaged 70,260 boe/d , highlighted by 4% growth in heavy oil volumes vs. Q1/25, reflecting ongoing development and waterflood success. Free Funds Flow (2) Per Share Generation – Delivered Q2/25 adjusted funds flow ("AFF") (2) of $197MM or $0.39 /share and FFF (2) of $133MM or $0.26 /share.





– Delivered Q2/25 adjusted funds flow ("AFF") of $197MM or /share and FFF of $133MM or /share. Increased Shareholder Returns – Bought back 10.1MM common shares in Q2/25, year-to-date Tamarack has repurchased 22.6MM common shares, or 4% of the share float at 2024 YE, at an average price of ~$4.33 /share. Together with declared dividends, Tamarack returned $137MM to shareholders in H1/25.





Bought back 10.1MM common shares in Q2/25, year-to-date Tamarack has repurchased 22.6MM common shares, or 4% of the share float at 2024 YE, at an average price of /share. Together with declared dividends, Tamarack returned $137MM to shareholders in H1/25. Capital Investment and Efficiencies – Capital expenditures of $63MM reflected strong production performance and continued capital efficiency gains. During the quarter Tamarack drilled 19 Clearwater heavy oil wells and 11 water injection wells.





– Capital expenditures of $63MM reflected strong production performance and continued capital efficiency gains. During the quarter Tamarack drilled 19 Clearwater heavy oil wells and 11 water injection wells. Balance Sheet Strength – Tamarack's Q2/25 net debt (2) is 19% lower than Q2/24. On a 12-month trailing basis the net debt to EBITDA (2) multiple at the end of the quarter was 0.7x.





– Tamarack's Q2/25 net debt is 19% lower than Q2/24. On a 12-month trailing basis the net debt to EBITDA multiple at the end of the quarter was 0.7x. Positive 2025 Guidance Updates – Reflecting success of the development and waterflood programs along with ongoing capital efficiency gains, net of acquisitions and divestment, the Company is increasing 2025 production guidance by 3% and reducing the capital exploration and development outlook by 7%.





– Reflecting success of the development and waterflood programs along with ongoing capital efficiency gains, net of acquisitions and divestment, the Company is increasing 2025 production guidance by 3% and reducing the capital exploration and development outlook by 7%. Successful Bond Offering Enhances Capital Structure – On July 25, 2025 , Tamarack completed a $325MM offering of 6.875%, 5-year term unsecured senior notes. A portion of the net proceeds were used to redeem ~$100MM of the Company's outstanding $300MM 7.25% senior unsecured notes with the balance applied to the existing covenant-based facility.





– On , Tamarack completed a $325MM offering of 6.875%, 5-year term unsecured senior notes. A portion of the net proceeds were used to redeem ~$100MM of the Company's outstanding $300MM 7.25% senior unsecured notes with the balance applied to the existing covenant-based facility. Strategic Clearwater Consolidation – On July 29, 2025 , Tamarack closed the $51 .5MM corporate acquisition of a private company ("PrivateCo"), adding 1,100 bbl/d of Clearwater production through the balance of 2025, and >114 net sections of Clearwater lands.

Q2 2025 Financial & Operating Results



Three months ended Six months ended June 30 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change ($ thousands, except per share amounts)











Oil and natural gas sales $ 408,267 $ 461,479 (12) $ 852,555 $ 854,815 - Cash provided by operating activities 189,579 225,370 (16) 377,132 390,571 (3) Per share – basic(2) 0.38 0.41 (7) 0.74 0.71 4 Per share – diluted(2) 0.37 0.41 (10) 0.73 0.71 3 Adjusted funds flow(2) 197,037 225,554 (13) 423,183 407,110 4 Per share – basic(2) 0.39 0.41 (5) 0.83 0.74 12 Per share – diluted(2) 0.39 0.41 (5) 0.82 0.74 11 Free funds flow(2) 133,114 137,194 (3) 223,807 189,005 18 Per share – basic(2) 0.26 0.25 4 0.44 0.34 29 Per share – diluted(2) 0.26 0.25 4 0.44 0.34 29 Net income (loss) 86,237 94,887 (9) 150,495 62,143 142 Per share – basic 0.17 0.17 - 0.30 0.11 173 Per share – diluted 0.17 0.17 - 0.29 0.11 164 Net debt(2) 711,132 882,669 (19) 711,132 882,669 (19) Investments in oil and natural gas assets 63,166 86,341 (27) 195,897 214,562 (9) Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic 503,447 548,012 (8) 509,346 548,449 (7) Diluted 508,268 551,763 (8) 514,244 551,880 (7) Average daily production











Heavy oil (bbls/d) 42,004 37,660 12 41,198 36,957 11 Light oil (bbls/d) 14,149 14,807 (4) 14,177 15,039 (6) NGL (bbls/d) 3,120 2,533 23 3,064 2,229 37 Natural gas (mcf/d) 65,922 54,856 20 63,284 53,144 19 Total (boe/d) 70,260 64,143 10 68,986 63,082 9 Average sale prices











Heavy oil ($/bbl) $ 73.58 $ 88.23 (17) $ 78.19 $ 82.41 (5) Light oil ($/bbl) 82.76 106.24 (22) 87.75 96.23 (9) NGL ($/bbl) 29.97 36.58 (18) 32.49 39.15 (17) Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.00 1.51 32 2.30 2.20 5 Total ($/boe) 63.85 79.06 (19) 68.28 74.45 (8) Benchmark pricing











West Texas Intermediate (US$/bbl) 63.74 80.57 (21) 67.58 78.77 (14) Western Canadian Select (WCS) (C$/bbl) 73.96 91.63 (19) 79.13 84.70 (7) WCS differential (US$/bbl) 10.27 13.61 (25) 11.47 16.46 (30) Edmonton Par (Cdn$/bbl) 84.25 105.28 (20) 89.79 98.72 (9) Edmonton Par differential (US$/bbl) 2.84 3.63 (22) 3.91 6.14 (36) Foreign Exchange (USD to CAD) 1.38 1.37 1 1.41 1.36 4 Operating netback ($/Boe)











Oil and natural gas sales 63.85 79.06 (19) 68.28 74.45 (8) Royalty expenses (12.15) (14.67) (17) (13.11) (14.08) (7) Net production expenses(2) (8.01) (9.84) (19) (7.89) (9.95) (21) Transportation expenses (3.54) (3.93) (10) (3.61) (4.05) (11) Operating field netback ($/Boe)(2) 40.15 50.62 (21) 43.67 46.37 (6) Realized commodity hedging gain (loss) 0.11 (0.67) nm (0.79) (0.16) 394 Operating netback ($/Boe)(2) $ 40.26 $ 49.95 (19) $ 42.88 $ 46.21 (7) Adjusted funds flow ($/Boe)(2) $ 30.82 $ 38.64 (20) $ 33.89 $ 35.46 (4)

2025 Guidance Update

Reflecting core asset performance, along with net acquisition and divestiture ("A&D") activities, Tamarack's 2025 guidance is revised upward. Full-year production guidance range is increased by 3%, to 67,000 - 69,000 boe/d(3) which includes previously disclosed planned turnarounds during Q3/25. The third-party CSV Albright gas processing facility is in the final stages of commissioning, and it is anticipated that start-up is imminent. Tamarack has completed all work required to send gas volumes to the new CSV Albright facility which is expected to improve the Company's field egress capacity from Charlie Lake and support ongoing development of the assets.

Ongoing capital efficiency gains from expanded multi-well-pad development and waterflood outperformance have resulted in capital investment guidance improving by 7% for 2025, which includes the expanded Clearwater waterflood investment previously announced. Strong execution of the 2025 capital program, together with net A&D activity, has Tamarack on track to achieve its $500MM net debt(2) target in 2027.

Net 2025 production expense per boe guidance is reduced by 5%, reflecting continued improvements to lifting costs and higher production. Net production expense also reflects the H1/25 disposition of non-core assets, which carried higher relative per boe costs vs. Tamarack's corporate average on retained assets. Transportation expense guidance was narrowed for the full year reflecting the ongoing impact of infrastructure investments and reduced trucking activities. The Company has reduced interest expense guidance by 6% for 2025 owing to lower variable interest rates and overall lower net debt.

The Company's updated 2025 guidance is summarized in the table below.

2025 Units



Revised Guidance (Jul. 29, 2025) Prior Guidance (Dec. 4, 2024) % Change Exploration & Development Capital(4) $MM



$400 – $420 $430 – $450 (7 %) Annual Average Production(3,5) boe/d



67,000 – 69,000 65,000 – 67,000 3 % Average Oil & NGL Weighting %



83% – 85% 83% – 85% -













Expenses:











Royalty Rate (%) %



20% – 22% 20% – 22% - Wellhead price differential – Oil(6) $/bbl



$1.50 – $2.50 $1.50 – $2.50 - Production(7) $/boe



$8.00 – $8.50 $8.40 – $8.90 (5 %) Transportation $/boe



$3.75 – $4.00 $3.75 – $4.25 (3 %) General and Administrative (8) $/boe



$1.30 – $1.45 $1.30 – $1.45 - Interest(9) $/boe



$2.70 – $3.10 $2.90 – $3.30 (6 %) Income Taxes(10) %



10% - 12% 10% - 12% -















Operations Update

Clearwater

Clearwater production increased by 16% YoY to average 46,486 boe/d(11) (91% oil & liquids) in Q2/25, reflecting success of our development program and continued strong response from ongoing expansion of the waterflood program. Through Q2/25, Tamarack drilled 13 Clearwater injection wells and converted five wells to injection. In H2/25, Tamarack plans to drill 45 primary wells, nine injectors and to convert an additional 10 wells to injection. This will support plans to grow water injection to >30,000 bbl/d by the end of the year, representing a 200% YoY increase.

Clearwater waterflood response across our acreage continues to outperform with total heavy oil uplift from waterflood now exceeding 3,750 bbl/d, representing ~9% of Q2/25 Clearwater heavy oil production. Recently, Tamarack's 15-02-075-25W4 and 16-02-075-25W4 Marten Hills patterns have shown strong incremental response and are currently producing at >725 bbl/d and >750 bbl/d respectively. This represents an uplift of >1,300 bbl/d compared to the combined primary baseline of ~80 bbl/d from only two waterflood patterns. In June, after 6.5 years on-stream, these patterns ranked as the top two Clearwater multi-lateral producers of the month, underscoring the robust potential of the Clearwater waterflood. The Company plans to convert an additional three injectors offsetting the Marten Hills patterns in H2/25 as part of the ten well injector conversion program. Tamarack's 102/01-11-074-25W4 W-pattern also continues to outperform expectations and is now producing at more than 250 bbl/d above its primary baseline of 75 bbl/d.

Charlie Lake

Tamarack's Charlie Lake assets, situated within the Peace River Arch fairway, delivered average production of 18,940 boe/d(12) (68% oil & liquids) for the quarter, demonstrating growth of 7% vs. Q1/25. This represents the asset's highest quarterly production to date and a YoY increase of 1,040 boe/d(13), made possible by strong results from the 12 (10.8 net) horizontal Charlie Lake wells brought onstream throughout Q1/25.

Tamarack is prepared to commence delivery of gas to the CSV Albright plant in support of the imminent start-up and ramping up of operations at that facility by the third-party operator. Given delays experienced with this facility start-up year-to-date, temporary alternate egress arrangements remain in place, and the 2025 average Charlie Lake production outlook remains unchanged. The Company resumed drilling activities in early July, with plans to run a continuous one rig program for H2/25, after pausing activity for break up in Q2/25.

Charlie Lake production is expected to moderate through the balance of the year with capital largely focused on Clearwater development. Tamarack retains significant capital allocation optionality with respect to the Charlie Lake, having now secured sufficient processing and egress capacity to support ongoing operations while also facilitating potential additional growth across the region.

Strategic Clearwater Acquisition

Tamarack acquired all issued and outstanding shares of PrivateCo for cash consideration of $51.5MM, on July 29, 2025. The acquisition will add 1,100 bbl/d of Clearwater heavy oil production through the balance of the year. The synergistic tuck-in enhances Tamarack's contiguous footprint within the Clearwater fairway, increasing Clearwater land holdings by >114 net sections or 17%(14), while consolidating joint interests partner lands offering both full cycle development cost and capital synergies. Tamarack now holds a 100% working interest ownership and operatorship across its Nipisi position. This acreage adds proven stacked Clearwater inventory, increased resource capture with waterflood upside, along with step-out and exploration opportunities at West Nipisi.

Executive Appointment

Tamarack is pleased to announce that Mr. Steve Buytels is promoted to President and Chief Financial Officer. Since joining the Company in 2020, Mr. Buytels has been a key contributor to Tamarack's transformation to a highly profitable company with dominant positions in two of North America's top oil and gas plays. We look forward to ongoing success under his continued guidance moving forward. As Tamarack's founder, Mr. Schmidt will continue as the Chief Executive Officer, which is consistent with the Board's succession planning to insure predictable and consistent corporate performance.

Risk Management

The Company takes a systematic approach to managing commodity price risk and volatility to ensure sustaining capital, debt servicing requirements and the base dividend are protected through a prudent hedging management program. For the remainder of 2025, approximately ~49% of net after royalty oil production is hedged against WTI with an average floor price of ~US$57/bbl with structures that allow for upside price participation averaging ~US$79/bbl. Our strategy provides protection to the downside while retaining upside exposure. Additional details of the current hedges in place can be found in the corporate presentation on the Company website (www.tamarackvalley.ca).

We would like to thank our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders for their ongoing support. Tamarack continues to execute its five-year plan, with success and results driven by the dedication and hard work of our employees. We look forward to continuing to develop our high-quality assets to create long-term, sustainable shareholder value.

Investor Call 9:30 AM MST (11:30 AM EST) Tamarack will host a webcast at 9:30 AM MST (11:30 AM EST) on Wednesday July 30, 2025, to discuss the Q2 2025 financial results. Participants can access the live webcast via this link or through links provided on the Company's website. An archive of the webcast will be made available on the Company's website.

About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.

Tamarack is an oil and gas exploration and production company committed to creating long-term value for its shareholders through sustainable free funds flow generation, financial stability and the return of capital. The Company has an extensive inventory of low-risk, oil development drilling locations focused primarily on Charlie Lake and Clearwater plays in Alberta while also pursuing EOR upside in these core areas. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.tamarackvalley.ca.

Abbreviations

AECO the natural gas storage facility located at Suffield, Alberta connected to TC Energy's Alberta System bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day bopd barrels of oil per day CGU cash generating unit CIP Clearwater Infrastructure Limited Partnership DCET drilling, completions, equip and tie-in costs EOR enhanced oil recovery GJ gigajoule IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board Mcf thousand cubic feet mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day MM Million MMcf/d million cubic feet per day WCS Western Canadian Select, the benchmark for conventional and oil sands heavy production at Hardisty in Western Canada MSW Mixed sweet blend, the benchmark for conventionally produced light sweet crude oil in Western Canada NGL Natural gas liquids WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for the crude oil standard grade YoY year-over-year

Notes to Press Release

1) 70,260 boe/d: 14,149 bbl/d light/medium oil, 42,004 bbl/d heavy oil, 3,120 bbl/d NGL, 65,922 mcf/d natural gas. 2) See "Specified Financial Measures". 3) 67,000 – 69,000 boe/d: 41,150-42,350 bbl/d heavy oil, 13,300-13,700 bbl/d light/medium oil, 2,300-2,360 bbl/d NGL and 61,550-63,550 mcf/d natural gas. 4) 2025 annual guidance numbers are based on 2025 Budget average pricing assumptions of:

Crude Oil – WTI ($US/bbl) $70.00 Crude Oil – MSW Differential ($US/bbl) ($4.00) Crude Oil – WCS Differential ($US/bbl) ($14.00) Natural Gas – AECO ($CAD/GJ) $2.00 Foreign Exchange – USD/CAD 1.35

5) 65,000 – 67,000 boe/d: 39,150-40,350 bbl/d heavy oil, 13,300-13,700 bbl/d light/medium oil, 2,300-2,360 bbl/d NGL and 61,550-63,550 mcf/d natural gas. 6) Oil wellhead deductions for grade specific trading differential (ex CHV), blending requirements, quality differential, and pipeline tolls if Tamarack is not marketing (lease transactions). 7) Production expense budget includes the "CIP" fee for service and minimal carbon tax. 8) G&A noted excludes the effect of cash settled stock-based compensation. 9) Budgeted interest includes CIP take-or-pay capital fee. 10) Tamarack estimates a tax rate as a percentage of adjusted funds flow. 11) 46,486 boe/d: 56 bbl/d light & medium oil, 42,004 bbl/d heavy oil, 256 bbl/d NGL, 65,922 mcf/d natural gas. 12) 18,940 boe/d: 9,990 bbl/d light/medium oil, 2,800 bbl/d NGL and 36,900 mcf/d natural gas. 13) 1,040 boe/d: 155 bbl/d light/medium oil, 500 bbl/d NGL and 2,300 mcf/d natural gas. 14) Clearwater landholding increase is relative to assets held as at June 30, 2025.

