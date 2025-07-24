Tali AI Joins QHR's Marketplace to Bring AI Scribing to Accuro®EMR Users

TORONTO, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Tali AI, the leading Canadian healthtech company focused on reducing clinician burnout through AI-powered documentation, has joined QHR Technologies' Marketplace. Through an API integration with Accuro® EMR, Tali now enables users to streamline clinical documentation using a secure, real-time AI medical scribe.

Tali AI announces integration with Accuro EMR (CNW Group/Tali AI)

The integration allows Accuro users to launch Tali from within the EMR with synced authentication, view list of appointments in a side panel, and generate clinical notes from patient conversations all without switching tools. Tali also offers real-time medical dictation and AI-powered medical search trained on Canadian guidelines and drug monographs, providing clinicians with reliable, evidence-based answers in seconds.

"We built Tali to leverage state of the art Generative AI models to support clinical workflows and reduce administrative burden at the point of care" said Mahshid Yassaei, CEO at Tali AI. "This integration with Accuro helps Canadian clinicians stay focused on patient care, while our AI handles the note-taking."

Tali AI is SOC 2 Type II certified and compliant with PHIPA, PIPEDA, and all federal and provincial data privacy laws. It has been selected by provincial health bodies, including Canada Health Infoway and Supply Ontario, and ranked top 1% globally in terms of accuracy and note quality by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Tali AI

Tali AI is a Canadian company modernizing healthcare with trusted, responsible AI. Its AI Scribe supports clinicians across Canada and the U.S. with accurate, privacy-conscious tools that reduce documentation time and improve clinical workflows.

For more information, visit: https://www.tali.ai

SOURCE Tali AI

Media Contact: Lynn Cochran, Marketing Specialist, Tali AI, Email: [email protected]