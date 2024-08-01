Tali AI Announces Integrations with PS Suite and Med Access

Tali AI Announces Integration with Leading Canadian EMRs: PS Suite and Med Access .

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Tali AI, a leader in AI Assistant solutions for clinicians today announced the successful integration of its advanced clinical documentation tool with two of Canada's leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems: PS Suite and Med Access.

This integration allows healthcare providers using PS Suite and Med Access to benefit from Tali AI's core capabilities directly within their EMR interface, significantly streamlining clinical workflows and reducing administrative burdens.

Tali is the official integrated AI Scribe for PS Suite (CNW Group/Tali AI) Tali is the official integrated AI Scribe for Med Access (CNW Group/Tali AI)

Key features of Tali include:

AI Scribe: Automatically transcribes and formats patient visits, both in-person and telehealth. Dictation: Enables voice-to-text note-taking within the EMR. Medical Search: Provides quick access to medication and dosage information.

The integration with PS Suite and Med Access marks a significant milestone for Tali AI, as these platforms represent two of the most widely used EMR systems among healthcare providers in Canada.

"Our integration with PS Suite and Med Access represents a major step forward in our mission to reduce administrative workload for healthcare providers," said Mahshid Yassaei, Co-founder and CEO at Tali AI. "By bringing our AI-powered tools directly into the EMR environment, we're making it easier than ever for clinicians to focus on what matters most - patient care."

The seamless integration logs users into Tali when they log in to their EMR, eliminating the need for repeated sign-ins and ensuring easy access to Tali's features throughout the workday.

As part of the partnership agreements signed between the organizations, Tali AI is committed to continuously expanding the integrated functionalities within these EMRs, further enhancing time-saving benefits for healthcare providers.

Clinicians interested in leveraging this integration can contact Tali AI's Customer Success Team at [email protected] for more information or to request access.

About Tali AI:

Tali AI is a leading provider of AI-powered clinical documentation solutions, dedicated to improving healthcare efficiency and patient care through innovative technology.

SOURCE Tali AI

For more information, visit www.tali.ai or contact: [email protected]