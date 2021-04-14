The global career platform strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of its first CFO.

MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based job search and career platform Talent.com (formerly neuvoo or the "Company") announces today the appointment of Philippe Bonin as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Philippe brings financial, operational, and strategic leadership to the Company's senior management team. He most recently served as Vice President Finance and Vice President Corporate Development with Cogeco Inc., a leading telecommunications provider with operations in Canada and the United States. He also held senior finance leadership positions with companies in various industries and worked in the field of investment with the private equity group of Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec. He holds a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) designation and an MBA from McGill University.

"I am pleased to join Talent.com at a pivotal point in its growth strategy. The co-founders of the Company along with the employees have passionately built a great business based on the core values of innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and hard work. I am convinced that Talent.com has a bright future and I look forward to working with the leadership team to help the Company reach its full potential".

Talent.com is now looking to build on its success by implementing the financial strategies and building a finance function that will support its long-term growth objectives. "Philippe's extensive background in finance, including with publicly listed companies, makes him a unique professional. We are happy and privileged to welcome him to the Talent.com team." explained co-founder and co-CEO Lucas Martinez. "A new chapter for Talent.com starts today. With Philippe's background and knowledge, we will be able to strengthen our corporate governance and make strategic decisions that will define our growth for years to come."

Despite disruptions caused by the global pandemic, Talent.com experienced significant growth in 2020. The company was recognized last year as an industry leader, appearing in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and ranking as the 8th fastest-growing company on Canadian Business' growth list, the longest-publishing business magazine in the country.

About Talent.com

Over 28 million unique users visit Talent.com every month, making us one of the largest job search platforms online. Our mission is to connect employers around the world with the most talented job seekers and to centralize all jobs available on the web, whether they come from company career websites, staffing agencies or job boards.

With over 30 million jobs available in 80 countries, Talent.com offers the most diverse content to job seekers and our competitive model brings better results to employers in terms of ROI and brand visibility. We, at Talent.com, have established ourselves as one of the largest sources of employment around the world. Learn more at Talent.com

