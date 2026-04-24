Taking rivalry to new heights: Meet the stars, siblings, speed climbers facing off at WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature

Although Saturday, May 2 is sold out, nature lovers in the GTA and beyond can still register to climb on Sunday, May 3 at wwf.ca/climb and save 25 per cent on their registration fee using the code SUN25.

Some of the climbers taking part this year include:

Does Jane know how lucky he is, because we do! Heated Rivalry actress Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova is climbing the CN Tower's 1,776 steps to protect the habitats of at-risk and iconic Canadian species, like the loon. Fans can cheer Ksenia on and support conservation efforts across Canada through donations to her fundraising page.

Heated Rivalry actress is climbing the CN Tower's 1,776 steps to protect the habitats of at-risk and iconic Canadian species, like the loon. Fans can cheer Ksenia on and support conservation efforts across Canada through donations to her fundraising page. I know, right? Harrison Browne , the author, filmmaker, first trans pro hockey player and Heated Rivalry star is climbing the CN Tower to help protect ice beyond the rink -- in the Arctic where habitats are heating up three times faster than the rest of the world.

, the author, filmmaker, first trans pro hockey player and Heated Rivalry star is climbing the CN Tower to help protect ice beyond the rink -- in the Arctic where habitats are heating up three times faster than the rest of the world. Sibling showdown: A familiar face to Canadian reality TV fans and the founder of the Save Our Species Alliance (SOSA), Hamilton-born Blake Moynes will be taking 25,000 steps across the plains of Botswana as part of the Anywhere Climb for Nature while his brother, Cody Moynes, will lead Team SOSA up the CN Tower. Blake said: "My love for nature began at my family's cottage, where me and my brother spent our summers. Protecting nature isn't just about conservation; it's about keeping those memories for future generations."

Chasing record times

Tyler Kruschenske: The obstacle course racer and fitness and holistic-nutrition coach from Brantford, Ont. took home his sixth fastest-climber title last year after conquering the CN Tower in just 10 minutes and 33 seconds. This will be his tenth climb for WWF-Canada.

The obstacle course racer and fitness and holistic-nutrition coach from Brantford, Ont. took home his sixth fastest-climber title last year after conquering the CN Tower in just 10 minutes and 33 seconds. This will be his tenth climb for WWF-Canada. Lexie Ward: The FMG Pro Champion and head coach of an online health and fitness company for women was our fastest female climber in 2023 with a time of 13 minutes and 51 seconds. She's returning to the CN Tower and pushing to set a new personal best up those 1,776 steps.

Chasing the leaderboard

The fierce fundraisers are proving that when nature is on the line, they'll rise to the challenge.

Lianne Gravitis: A pet care pro and lifelong animal and nature lover from Oakville Ont. will make her 19th ascent. She's raised $13,000 over the year, including over $4,000 so far this year. She has no plans to slow down: "I truly love the WWF-Canada community. I want to do it until I'm, I don't know, 80. As long as my body can do it, I'm going to do it. However long that is."

A pet care pro and lifelong animal and nature lover from Oakville Ont. will make her 19th ascent. She's raised $13,000 over the year, including over $4,000 so far this year. She has no plans to slow down: Father and son duo : Richard Munter and his son Jacob are gearing up to climb the 144 flights of the CN Tower for the 17th and 10th time, respectively. Together, they've raised over $2,700 to help WWF-Canada protect threatened habitats and speak out on climate change.

and his son are gearing up to climb the 144 flights of the CN Tower for the 17th and 10th time, respectively. Together, they've raised over $2,700 to help WWF-Canada protect threatened habitats and speak out on climate change. Lindsay Carey: This West Coaster is part of a small group of wildlife-lovers who have conquered both the CN Tower and BC Place climbs. She's gearing up to do both again this year, and to achieve her goal of being the top fundraiser on Team SOSA.

Costumed crusaders

Dr. Cliff Redford: You may recognize this Markham, Ont. veterinarian from his appearances on Global TV's The Morning Show and CTV's The Social where he shares pet care tips or his TVO documentary capturing worldwide animal rescue efforts. Cliff will be hard to miss when he takes on the stairs in the fight against biodiversity loss in a Captain Canada costume.

You may recognize this Markham, Ont. veterinarian from his appearances on Global TV's and CTV's where he shares pet care tips or his TVO documentary capturing worldwide animal rescue efforts. Cliff will be hard to miss when he takes on the stairs in the fight against biodiversity loss in a Captain Canada costume. Reece David: Nicknamed the "Peterborough Deadpool," Reece has climbed the CN Tower at least a dozen times for WWF-Canada. Never one to back down from a challenge, Reece has already smashed his goal to raise $1,000 for species like wolverines.

To arrange interviews with WWF-Canada spokespeople or Climb for Nature participants in advance of the event -- or to coordinate on-site interviews and photo-ops during the Climb for Nature weekend -- please contact WWF-Canada. We will do our best to accommodate requests.

WWF-Canada's most significant fundraising event is made possible by the generous support of national sponsor, Aviso.

About the WWF Climb for Nature

The WWF Climb for Nature raises more than $1.5 million annually to restore and protect the habitats of Canada's most iconic and at-risk species from the snowy owl and monarch butterfly to southern resident killer whales and barren-ground caribou. The Climb for Nature started at the CN Tower in 1991 and has grown to include events at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver and an Anywhere Climb for Nature.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For more information, contact: Emily Vandermeer, Senior Specialist, Media Relations |WWF-Canada, [email protected]; 519-616-1556