Curb bad news with Good Nature, WWF-Canada's new podcast about the people protecting our planet

New video and audio episodes will be released every two weeks, wherever you get your podcasts, featuring candid conversations with scientists, Indigenous leaders, authors, artists, activists and everyday champions about the rising threats to nature and how they are facing them head-on.

Exploring topics ranging from "how to turn a good idea into a global movement" and "why Indigenous-led conservation matters" to the fact that, technically, "there are no such thing as weeds," Good Nature will show you that hope for nature isn't just alive -- it's thriving.

"In my work, I get to meet and learn from all these amazing people who are putting their energy into safeguarding wildlife and protecting and restoring nature. If more people could also meet these folks and learn what they do through Good Nature, there'd be a lot more hope in the world," Megan Leslie, president and CEO of WWF-Canada, said.

Co-produced with Antica Productions, Good Nature follows the successful first season of top-10 science podcast This Is Wild, WWF-Canada's documentary-style show about the incredible species that call Canada home and the dedicated people working to protect them.

Where to watch and listen:

Resources:

Click here for visual assets and trailer

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: Emily Vandermeer, Senior Specialist Media Relations, [email protected]