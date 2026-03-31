New $3.8B federal nature plan marks a turning point for nature -- action starts now

Long-awaited strategy delivers funding for nature protection and Indigenous leadership, setting the stage for implementation that delivers lasting impact

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The federal government's announcement of $3.8 billion in new funding for conservation reinforces the importance of nature as a key driver in Canada's long-term prosperity. Now comes the challenge -- moving from strategy to implementation.

The new strategy signals a strong commitment to achieving Canada's goal to protect 30 per cent of our land and waters by 2030. WWF-Canada welcomes the plan to invest $3.8 billion over five years, as this funding is critical to scaling up conservation efforts across the country.

Protection of lands and waters such as the Seal River Watershed in Manitoba and the Wiinipaakw National Marine Conservation Area in Eastern James Bay, along with investments that recognize the essential role of Indigenous leadership, demonstrate the government's commitment to conservation that is both ambitious and grounded in partnership.

Investing in nature also means investing in Canada's future prosperity and resilience. Healthy ecosystems underpin our economy, support food production, sustain wildlife, store carbon and filter water. They are essential infrastructure for communities already facing more devastating wildfires, droughts and floods. The urgency behind today's announcement is real.

So is the complexity of delivering it. Success will depend on scientific rigour, sustained Indigenous leadership and on-the-ground expertise. WWF-Canada stands ready to support Canada in meeting its 30x30 goals and ensuring that economic development and conservation go hand in hand.

"Today is a good day for nature. The government's Nature Strategy affirms the real commitments Canada has made to protect and restore nature -- essential commitments as biodiversity loss and climate change intensify," Megan Leslie, President and CEO of WWF-Canada said. "Multi-year funding will support conservation efforts across the country that protecting and stewarding critical habitats and advancing the recovery of species like salmon."

At the same time, important gaps remain that will shape whether the strategy can deliver on its promise. Dedicated funding for large-scale restoration is limited, despite widespread ecosystem degradation across the country. Reductions to funding to support the recovery of species at risk could also undermine hard-won progress.

Addressing these gaps will be necessary to ensuring that protection efforts are matched with the restoration and recovery actions needed to halt and reverse nature loss.

"Today's announcement is a much-needed investment in nature -- and in Canada's future," James Snider, Vice-president of Science, Research and Innovation at WWF-Canada, said. "We look forward to working with the federal government to turn promises and funding into decisive action to both protect and restore the critical habitats wildlife calls home -- iconic species like southern resident killer whales and caribou -- and the ecosystems that support our economies and well-being."

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

For further information: Emily Vandermeer, Senior Specialist Media Relations, [email protected] | [email protected]