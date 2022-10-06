Taking Public Transit in the GTA? Tap, Pay, Go and get Rewarded with American Express

Transit riders can tap American Express Cards on eligible PRESTO devices when riding GO Transit and UP Express

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - American Express Canada and Metrolinx are proud to enable a simpler and faster way to pay on travel around the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area with tap to pay functionality on eligible PRESTO devices for GO Transit and Union Pearson (UP) Express.

Cardmembers can pay for their adult transit fare with a contactless enabled American Express Card, mobile wallet or payment-enabled smart watch. To make for a seamless experience, Cardmembers can simply tap on at an eligible PRESTO device to board, and then tap off once they have reached their destination.

"As more of our Cardmembers return to public transit, we are excited to help make their commute easy and convenient through contactless payment," said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, Vice President and General Manager of Global Merchant and Network Services at American Express Canada. "We are thrilled to bring more payment options to transit commuters and offer our Cardmembers additional opportunities to get rewarded on their everyday purchases.1"

"We are thrilled to see that our customers are adopting these new credit card and digital credit options to pay their fare on GO Transit and UP Express," said Phil Verster, President and Chief Executive Officer at Metrolinx. "With a tap on and off of their credit card, or the credit card on their smart watch or mobile phone, customers now have even more choice and convenience when choosing public transit."

From October 6 to December 31, 2022, eligible American Express Cardmembers can also take advantage of a limited-time Metrolinx offer. They can receive a one-time $5 statement credit when spending $25 in qualifying transit fare purchases at designated PRESTO devices at GO stations and UP Express transit locations when using their registered contactless enabled American Express ® Card. For more information, Cardmembers can visit amex.ca/onthego.

This partnership with Metrolinx is the latest example of how American Express is offering Cardmembers more places to use their Cards all while getting rewarded for their daily spending needs.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS IN CANADA

American Express is a global services company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. American Express was established in Canada in 1853 and offers a variety of consumer and business products. Learn more at americanexpress.ca and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

1 Rewards vary by Card. On eligible Cards.

