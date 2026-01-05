American Express Canada Celebrates Excellence in Rewards Canada's Rankings

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - American Express Canada is proud to announce that it has once again earned top honours in Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards and Top Cash Back Credit Card rankings, securing first place in six of eleven categories. The results highlight the enduring value of Amex Membership and reaffirm the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled flexibility, rewards and value across the travel and cash back portfolios:

"This recognition speaks to the power of Amex Membership," said Lili Ibarra, VP, Products, Benefits, Partnerships & Brand, American Express Canada. "We're committed to delivering exceptional value to our Cardmembers, whether they're earning rewards on daily purchases, unlocking memorable travel experiences, or enjoying the unique offers and benefits that enhance their everyday spending. We are honoured to see our products recognized across so many categories and remain focused on delivering innovation to our Cardmembers."

Our Winning Offerings

Amex Membership stands apart because it delivers value, flexibility, and access in ways Canadians can feel every day. These strengths come to life across our winning offerings.

Value Across Lifestyle Categories: From travel and dining to everyday essentials and cash-back rewards, Amex Canada offers a Card for every lifestyle. Whether Canadians are seeking premium travel experiences, elevated everyday earning potential, or simple, flexible rewards, there is an American Express Card designed to meet their needs.





Best in Class Rewards: The American Express Cobalt Card continues its legacy as Rewards Canada's top overall card for nine consecutive years, recognized for its exceptional earn rates, flexibility and overall value. Cardmembers maximize everyday spending with 5x the points on eats and drinks (monthly spending cap applies), 3x the points on streaming subscriptions, or 2x the points on gas, transit and ride share purchases, making it one of the most compelling rewards propositions in the country.





Access Through Premier Partnerships: This year, Amex Canada expanded its benefits, available to eligible Cardmembers, with new offerings that enhance the value of membership. This includes the opening of the new Aspire Amex Lounge in YUL Airport, access to Canada's top restaurants through Platinum Dining Experiences across Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, and exclusive benefits for Cardmembers at the new Rogers Stadium, providing more ways than ever to experience exceptional access and elevated service.





Elevated Everyday Value Through Partner Benefits: Amex Canada's Member extras program continues to offer meaningful, everyday value. Eligible Cardmembers can enjoy exclusive offers and experiences from leading brands plus opportunities to earn statement credits over 6 or 12 months, enhancing the flexibility and richness of their Membership year-round.

American Express Canada also boasts an extensive list of additional award placings across multiple reward categories. For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Travel Rewards Credit Cards rankings for 2026, please visit: www.rewardscanada.ca/TopTravelCreditCard/. For more information on Rewards Canada's Top Cash Back Credit Cards rankings for 2026, please visit: https://www.rewardscanada.ca/topcashback/.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express in Canada, visit amex.ca, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ and ir.americanexpress.com and connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

