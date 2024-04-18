FSRA finalizes Guidance on public warnings

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator (FSRA) is taking steps to better inform and caution consumers about doing business with people who are unlicensed or who are engaging in unlawful or deceitful behaviour.

FSRA is publishing final Guidance on how we issue public warning notices.

"Public warnings are used to help protect consumers from those who are engaging in unlawful or deceitful behaviour," said Wendy Horrobin, Head, Licensing and Risk Assessment.

"These warnings reduce consumer harm, deter lawbreakers and instill greater confidence in financial services."

We thank everyone for your helpful input. Based on feedback, the Guidance has been revised to include additional details about FSRA's processes and media awareness strategy concerning public warning notices.

Learn more:

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca .

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Ashley Legassic

Acting Sr. Manager, Media Relations

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 647-719-8426

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario