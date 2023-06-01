Seeking innovative tech initiatives to execute within the Canadian healthcare ecosystem

Challenge application period runs June 1 to June 24, 2023

TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. ("Takeda") is pleased to announce the launch of the Takeda Canada Digital Health Innovation Challenge, an initiative to identify disruptive digital health solutions and explore new partnerships to accelerate and transform patient care in Canada.

In the second challenge, Takeda is collaborating with Plug and Play Alberta ("Plug and Play") to help broaden our reach and to harness their expertise in connecting innovative tech initiatives with large corporations to propel digital transformation.

Takeda Canada Digital Health Innovation Challenge (CNW Group/Takeda Canada Inc.)

This year's challenge looks to identify best-in-class solutions with the potential to improve the patient or health care provider (HCP) experience in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), the most common forms being Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease. Focus areas include earlier identification of patients requiring therapy escalation; facilitation of patient-HCP joint decision making; optimizing patient treatment response; expediting reimbursement navigation or supporting patients in monitoring and understanding ongoing symptoms to play a more active role in care planning. Applicants should be capable of executing a proof-of-concept project that demonstrates a measurable impact in one of the technology focus areas listed above and is deliverable within the Canadian healthcare ecosystem within the next 12 months.

"We are thrilled to launch our second Takeda Canada Digital Health Innovation Challenge. Our pursuit of meeting patients' needs and discovering innovative solutions means we must explore all opportunities to accelerate digital healthcare transformation in Canada," said Rute Fernandes, General Manager, Takeda Canada Inc. "This year we have an exciting partnership with Plug and Play, whose expertise will help us effectively partner with today's leading digital health disruptors, so that together we can bring best-in-class care to patients living with IBD."

The Takeda Canada Digital Health Innovation Challenge application period runs June 1 through June 24, 2023. The finalists will be invited to present their innovative digital health solutions virtually on July 12, 2023. All finalists will have the opportunity to pitch their solution to a team of medical and business leaders at Takeda. The selected winner(s) of the challenge will be eligible to receive a $10,000 CAD cash prize and the opportunity to participate in Plug and Play's Fall 2023 Accelerator Program (September 6 to November 30, 2023), with the potential to further explore funding from Takeda to build a proof-of-concept project. For more details and full challenge terms and conditions visit: https://takeda.info/ca-innovationchallenge

"Facilitating connections between industry leaders and a strong network of tech focused innovators are critical to disrupting the market and delivering the future of healthcare," said Lindsay Smylie, Director of Alberta, Plug and Play. "By leveraging artificial intelligence, sensors, data and new clinical techniques, the right partnerships have the opportunity to build a digital health economy for the benefit of all Canadians."

Takeda has a strong legacy in partnerships and in supporting the Canadian IBD medical research community. Last year, Takeda founded the first $1 Million Pioneer Grant through the Canadian IBD Research Consortium (CIRC) in support of high-quality, impactful Canadian clinical research. This year, Takeda helped establish Canadian IBD Today, to help ensure Canadian physicians can share real-world experiences in a Canadian setting with Canadian patients.

"Digital health technologies can help us improve data and insights, optimize the patient journey or even change clinical practices," said Jefferson Tea, Vice President, Medical and Scientific Affairs, Takeda Canada Inc. "By identifying these ground-breaking solutions and harnessing the right partnerships, we have the potential to redefine healthcare in Canada and meet the needs up patients sooner than we ever thought possible."

No purchase necessary. For full challenge terms and conditions, click here.

About Plug and Play Alberta

Plug and Play Alberta is building a world-class innovation platform to attract top technology and investment to the region and support Albertan entrepreneurs to scale and grow, hire tech talent, and propel digital transformation across the province. Plug and Play is part of the Alberta Scaleup and Growth Accelerator Program that is run by a consortium led by Alberta Innovates. The consortium, which also includes Alberta Technology and Innovation, Edmonton Unlimited, the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund, and Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), allocated $35 million over three years to retain business accelerators. It's part of the Alberta government's goal to help create 20,000 jobs and increase technology firm revenue to $5 billion by 2030.

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca.

