Take Our Kids to Work™ Closes the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Grade 9 students and their TMX Group sponsors joined Lou Eccleston, CEO, TMX Group, to close the market to celebrate The Learning Partnership's 25th annual Take Our Kids to Work™ Day. Take Our Kids to Work™ is an annual program in which Grade 9 students are hosted by parents, friends, relatives and volunteers at workplaces across the country. The program supports career development by helping students connect school, the world of work, and their own futures. The Learning Partnership's signature program is the most recognized career readiness program in Canada with approximately 200,000 students visiting workplaces every year.