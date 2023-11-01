Take control of your financial future during Financial Literacy Month with Qtrade Direct Investing®

During Financial Literacy Month, Qtrade hopes encouraging people to learn more about self-directed investing can help provide a solution to this ambiguity. "Retirement is personal, and the number you need to get there depends on what you want it to look like," says Christine Zalzal, Head of Qtrade and SVP of Online Brokerage and Digital Wealth at Aviso. "Whether it's $1.7 million, something more modest, or even something more extravagant, having your retirement nest egg spread across different types of assets and investments can help you get there. Having access to the tools and information you need when it comes to self-directed investing, like those offered by Qtrade, can give you the confidence you need to write your own future – however you imagine it."

As part of their new digital campaign, Qtrade is highlighting the importance of diversification and not putting all your nest eggs in one basket, like an employer pension or equity in a home. This campaign builds off the success of the campaign they ran in Calgary over the summer, where they spread the diversification message on billboards, bus shelters, and trains throughout the city. They even rented out advertising space on a local home for a week in August with the message, 'A home shouldn't be your only retirement plan.'

"Having a diversified portfolio of investments, which can include real estate, but also things like stocks, Exchange Traded Funds, and mutual funds held in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) or Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) will help you have peace of mind when retirement comes," shares Zalzal.

Qtrade is sharing content about retirement, savings, and investing on their education site and social media. The month will culminate with an 'Ask me anything' event on X (formerly Twitter) on November 24, where people can have their questions about RRSPs, TFSAs, and more answered live by experts.

While there's no guarantee what the future will hold, one thing's for sure: the sooner someone starts investing, the better off they'll likely be. The best time to start investing is today.

