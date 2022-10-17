Take Action on Poverty: United Way Greater Toronto's 2022 Municipal Election Checklist focuses on affordable housing, good jobs and strong neighbourhoods

"Voting for our future" hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University and The Democratic Exchange on October 18 to spotlight United Way's recommendations in crucial pre-election discussion.

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - As voting in the municipal elections is underway across Peel, Toronto and York, United Way Greater Toronto's 2022 Municipal Election Checklist is helping residents take action on poverty by encouraging them to vote on October 24. Affordable housing, good jobs and strong neighbourhoods are the three urgent issues United Way has asked voters to consider as they make their decision on local candidates by election day.

"At United Way, we are committed to fighting poverty, meeting immediate needs and working towards a future where everyone can thrive. Vital partners in this important work include government at all levels because policy change can be truly transformative when it comes to the issues that matter: affordable housing, good jobs and strong neighbourhoods," says Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto.

With United Way Greater Toronto's Municipal Election Checklist, voters can help make Peel, Toronto and York regions better for all by casting their vote for a candidate ready to #TakeActionOnPoverty. The checklist recommendations will also be discussed at "Voting for our Future" a crucial pre-election conversation, hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University, on October 18, just in time for election day.

Voting for our Future: A crucial pre-election conversation on what it would take to build a city for all

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. EDT

Location: Via Zoom

Event Description: Join CBC Metro Morning host Ismaila Alfa for "Voting for our Future" a virtual panel discussion hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University with civic leaders, Daniele Zanotti, CEO of United Way Greater Toronto, Lindsay (Swooping Hawk) Kretschmer, Executive Director of the Toronto Aboriginal Support Services Council (TASSC), Kofi Hope, Co-Founder of Monumental, and Dr. Pamela Sugiman, Dean of Arts at Toronto Metropolitan University, on building a city where all residents can shape the future they want for themselves and their communities.

Media are invited to attend. Please contact [email protected] if you would like to RSVP.

