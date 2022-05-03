Take a Free Bike Share Toronto Ride Any Wednesday in May

Brought to You by CAA South Central Ontario

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) President Scott Collier and Chief Marketing Officer of CAA Club Group (CCG) Rhonda English today announced the return of Bike Share Toronto Free Ride Wednesdays during the month of May.

Thanks to the sponsorship of CAA SCO, Bike Share Toronto riders can purchase a 24 H Access Pass for $0, on any Wednesday during the Month of May, and take as many 30-minute trips as they like while the pass is active for 24 consecutive hours."

As we usher in warmer weather, I am excited to welcome back Free Ride Wednesdays for the month of May. I want to thank CAA SCO for their continued partnership with the Toronto Parking Authority in making this initiative possible and for helping us encourage cleaner and greener modes of transportation across Toronto. I encourage residents to take advantage during May and to experience our city's robust Bike Share program," said Mayor John Tory

Managed by the Toronto Parking Authority, Bike Share Toronto is a key component of the city's transportation, transit, and mobility network. It offers city residents and visitors an affordable, healthy, and active transportation option. With operations in 20 of Toronto's 25 wards, Bike Share Toronto has seen incredible growth in ridership with more than 3.5 million rides taken in 2021 alone, providing a convenient first and last mile transportation option for everyday travel.

"CAA's partnership with Bike Share Toronto allows us to give back to our members and the community in a meaningful way. By teaming up with Bike Share Toronto for the fourth year, we are continuing our longstanding history of encouraging cycling and advocating for the safety of all road users," said Rhonda English, Chief Marketing Officer, CAA Club Group."

"While CAA is often known for its best-in-class roadside assistance, there are many member benefits like Free Ride Wednesdays that go far beyond that, including curated bike trails, discounts on bike accessories and roadside assistance for cyclists via CAA Bike Assist TM."

With 6,850 bikes across 625 stations, the Bike Share Toronto network is set to expand over the next 4 years to meet increasing demand and popularity. Whether you hop on a bike to run an errand, get to a game, commute to work, or just have fun, bike sharing is a great way to move around the city.

"We are grateful to CAA South Central Ontario for their sponsorship of Free Ride Wednesdays once again this year, and for their continued support of Bike Sharing in Toronto", said Toronto Parking Authority President Scott Collier. "CAA SCO makes a meaningful contribution to cycling in Ontario and partnering with Bike Share Toronto, extends their impact even further. Whether you are a regular customer or want to try bike sharing for the first time, we encourage everyone to take advantage of this amazing offer to experience bike sharing in the city."

CAA Member Exclusives:

Available all year, CAA Members receive four free rides when they purchase 10 rides

CAA On the Move Members (Membership for those who don't need roadside assistance) save 25% on the purchase of a Bike Share Toronto Annual 30 membership, plus get 5 free Single Trip rides.

How to take advantage of Free Ride Wednesdays:

Go to any of the 625 bike share stations between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on one of the four Wednesdays in May 2022 .

on one of the four Wednesdays in . Select "Buy a pass" on the kiosk touch screen and select " $0 One-Day", then insert your credit card and follow the on-screen instructions. You can also obtain your pass on the PBSC app. There is a refundable $20 deposit per bike.

One-Day", then insert your credit card and follow the on-screen instructions. You can also obtain your pass on the PBSC app. There is a refundable deposit per bike. After completing the transaction, type in the code you received into the keypad on the left side of the docking point of the bike of your choice. If using the PBSC app, you may also unlock a bike with the quick and easy QR code release feature.

Explore Toronto for up to 30 minutes. Fees will apply if the ride is over the allotted 30 minutes.

for up to 30 minutes. Fees will apply if the ride is over the allotted 30 minutes. Return your bike to any station.

Take out another bike for a free 30-minute ride as many times as you like for a 24-hour period while your pass is active.

Riders can buy a 24-hour day pass for $0 and use it all day without overage charges, provided it is docked every 30 minutes.

Learn more about Free Ride Wednesdays: https://bikesharetoronto.com/free-ride-wednesdays/

For further information: Bike Share Toronto, Rita Mezzanott, Mezzanotte Communications, 416-271-0667, [email protected]; CAA South Central Ontario, Nadia Matos, 416-523-0663, [email protected]