Tajiri Samples 800.1g/t; 126.1g/t; and 22.7g/t Au at Yono Project, Guyana

Two of 5 locations sampled within Yono show consistently anomalous gold values:

Northeast corner of Yono: 9 samples from quartz float and colluvium returned, 800g/t, 126 g/t, 22.7g/t, 2.6g/t, 1.2g/t, 0.8g/t, 0.4g/t, 0.1 g/t & 0.09g/t;

Central north Yono, at the head of a linear 026° striking ravine, worked by artisanal miners: 2 out of 3 samples returned anomalous values of 0.4 g/t & 0.7g/t Au from colluvium sampled at the edge of the workings.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce results of preliminary reconnaissance sampling on the Yono Property, Guyana, South America (Figure 1) which has returned a range of anomalous values from quartz float and colluvium taken around and from the walls of presently inactive artisanal workings. These workings have exploited material on hill slopes above alluvial workings and as such, the samples do not represent in-situ gold mineralisation, which is yet to be directly observed on Yono. Nonetheless, the anomalous samples may be taken as indicative of potential for gold mineralisation to be present upslope of the sample sites. Sampling was focused in the northern part of Yono where there are substantial and contiguous colluvial and alluvial artisanal workings within and emanating from the Property.

Yono (see press release July 18, 2024 https://tajirigold.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/News-Release-Yono-Acquisition-Final.pdf), is situated in close proximity (within 170 metres) to the central part of a collective 5.2Moz @ 2.3g/t Au Indicated and 2.7Moz @ 2.5g/t Au of Inferred Resources1 (Figure 2) presently delineated on the Oko and Oko West Projects of G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GTWO) and G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN)

Location of all samples & results (total of 16 samples taken of 1-5kg weight) are shown in Figure 3. All samples were assayed by fire assay, using a 30gram charge with an AA finish except for the 3 higher samples which were re-split and re-analysed by screen fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Sample ST4A a sample of quartz float which returned 800.07g/t by screen fire assay was noted to contain visible gold (See press release April 4, 2024: https://tajirigold.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/News-Release-April-04-2024.pdf)

_________________________________ 1 Resources reported from: Reunion- G Mining Services: NI43-101 Technical Report ……prepared for Reunion Gold Corporation…. 11th April 2024 G2- Mincon: NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property ….. May 15, 2024

CEO and President Graham Kevil Commented:

While we acknowledge that these grab samples cannot be taken as representative samples of in-situ gold mineralization, they are in conjunction with the large alluvial and colluvial workings within and emanating from the Property a powerful indication of the potential of Yono to host primary gold mineralisation.

These results are a great start to exploration and give us confidence to aggressively initiate a comprehensive program of work. To that end the Company is actively planning a program of 3-4,000 metres of trenching and budgeting for follow-up drilling to locate and test near surface, in-situ gold mineralisation at Yono.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Dominic O'Sullivan a geologist, member of the AusIMM, Executive Chairman of Tajiri who has reviewed and approved its contents.

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

