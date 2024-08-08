Tajiri's Power Auger Drilling Outlines 4,000m X 1,000m Gold in Saprolite Anomaly at the K5 Prospect, Reo Project, Burkina Faso.

Peak in-situ top of saprolite values 1.57g/t, 1.45g/t & 1.06 g/t

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) is pleased to announce results of power auger drilling at the K5 prospect situated on the Company's ~ 1,000km2 Reo Project Burkina Faso. K5 is one of five prospects within the 11km x 7.5km greater K4-K5 area (Figure 1).

The Company's programs and reanalysis of all K5 data have made an outstanding improvement to the tenor and potential of K5. Previously K5 appeared to be several small zones of NE striking gold anomalism, now K5 appears to be a continuous zone of ~4km x 1km, comprised of multiple targets of gold anomalism. The best of these are at the NW and SE ends of the Prospect where the areas of gold anomalism are potentially associated with what appear to be large fold closures (Figure 5).

Compared to historic auger sampling, infill sampling has produced an approximately 400% increase in the number of >80ppb & >250ppb samples with peak top of saprolite values returned being 1,577 ppb Au (Figure 2).

In detail and as shown in the figures accompanying this announcement:

https://tajirigold.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Figure1k5a.png

A quantum change in the prospectivity of K5 has been achieved compared to historic results (Figure 2). Previously, K5 had been thought to be comprised of several small NE trending zones of gold anomalism (Figure 3), the strike of which was based on interpretations of magnetic data that had been pole reduced or "RTP". The use of RTP processing at magnetic equator (as is the situation at Reo) can be misleading, especially when dealing with structures oriented near parallel to magnetic declination (in this case N-S.); As a consequence of the inferred strike of mineralization at K5 auger sampling grids were oriented SE-NW



The change in interpreted strike of K5 by 90°from NE to NW is s supported by the following:



Several auger lines, which are oriented NW and exhibit long strings of anomalous values (>25ppb Au interspersed with higher grades) over distances of several hundred metres to ~1.4km. This suggests sampling has occurred near and along mineralization but rarely crossing it as would be expected of lines near parallel to the strike of a mineralization.



Reprocessed magnetic data using transformations more appropriate for low latitudes (VRMI, analytical signal and absolute magnitude of measured X+Y horizontal gradient) produces a grain that while complex is dominated by NW trending features in the K5 area . Furthermore, there is a high correlation between strongly defined magnetic contacts and higher anomalous auger gold values (Figure 4);



Due to auger sample lines being close to parallel to strike, individual areas/point samples of higher anomalism are open and poorly tested along strike. The best anomalous values may be open for anywhere between 400 and 1000 metres along strike (Figure 4).



In addition to magnetics and geochemistry showing a general NW trend – They show areas of complex folding especially at the NW and SE ends of K5 (Figure 5). At K5 NW auger anomalism and MHZG magnetics outline what appears to be a large kilometer scale type II fold interference pattern. Late folding F2 is NW-NNW oriented and refolded folds have N-S and WNW limbs. K5 NW thus presents a first order large structural target which exhibits excellent gold anomalism.



The presence of NS striking structures and lithologies goes a long way explaining why RTP transforms of magnetic data in the area appear erroneous. This is because the amplitude spectrum of RTP operator tends to infinity for magnetic declination parallel sources (i.e. N-S structures) near magnetic equator (At K4-5 magnetic declination and inclination is <3.5°) which leads to the RTP method not being able to properly reconstruct N-S features. Furthermore, the magnetic survey was flown on NS lines which will lead to a certain degree of aliasing in all magnetic data and difficulty in accurately defining N-S trending structures.



The K5 area has been subject to very wide spaced historic scout drilling which is largely consistent with the Company's interpretations. A reanalysis of scout drilling including incorporation of new lithological data from multielement discriminate analysis will form the subject of our next announcement.

Next Steps

Next steps at K5 are to conduct detailed auger sampling at the NW and SE ends of the prospect on NE-SW oriented lines to better define anomalies in these areas. In addition, trenching will be conducted in areas where auger drilling indicates >4m depth to mappable saprolite to gather structural data and take continuous sections across gold anomalies.

Copy paste link to figures accompanying Press Release:

https://tajirigold.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Figures-for-K5-August-Auger.pdf

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Dominic O'Sullivan a geologist, member of the AusIMM, Executive Chairman of Tajiri and who has reviewed and approved its contents.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Technical Details / QA/QC

Results reported today were part of ~26,000m program of power auger drilling undertaken by the Company over K5 and the K4 West, South and North Prospects which infilled historic 400m x 100m spaced auger drilling. Infill lines at K5 were oriented NW-SE and brought line spacing to 200m with intra-line sample spacing at mostly 50m.

Drilling with hollow stem power auger was conducted and supervised by Sahara Natural Resources and whole samples of 1-4kg were assayed by 50 gram fire assay with a DIBK extraction at SGS laboratories, Ougadougo, Burkina Faso along with standards, blanks and duplicates making up 10% of the assayed samples. Assay sensitivity was 1 ppb Au.

The top metre of textured saprolite was sampled and auger drill holes ranged from 3 to 29m in depth. As saprolite was sampled by our auger program and lateral chemical dispersion of gold in saprolite in the Sahel region of West Africa appears to be minor, detected gold anomalism should be in-situ as confirmed in places by underlying historic RAB and RC drill results.

