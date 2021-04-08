Tajiri Resources Shares for Debt

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) reports that it has entered into a shares for debt agreement with PowerXplor Ltd. to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$95,000 through the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.095 per share. The debt is a result of in-country accounting, local office, administrative, and license management services provided to the Company in order to maintain its 100% ownership of the Reo Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa. The issuance of shares under the agreement is pending approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and was entered with a view toward capital preservation pending additional funding, all shares issued would be subject to the exchange mandatory hold period of four months and a day.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

For further information: Tajiri Resources Corp., Graham Keevil, President, CEO, 604-642-0115 or Toll Free 866-345-0115, 604-642-0116 (FAX), [email protected], www.tajirigold.com

