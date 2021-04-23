Tajiri Resources Shares for Debt

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) reports that following approval by the TSX Venture Exchange of a shares for debt arrangement previously announced April 08th, 2021 the 1,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.095 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$95,000 have been issued in full. The debt which was a result of services provided to the Company related to the 100% owned Reo Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa has now been extinguished.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

For further information: Contact Information: Tajiri Resources Corp., Graham Keevil, President, CEO, 604-642-0115 or Toll Free 866-345-0115, 604-642-0116 (FAX), [email protected], www.tajirigold.com

Related Links

http://tajiriresources.com/

