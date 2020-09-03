Tajiri Resources Provides Updated Placement Details

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) reports that further to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2020 announcing the closing of a non-brokered private placement, the Company wishes to clarify that total proceeds raised were CDN$3,240,440.10 through the issuance of 21,602,934 units priced at $0.15 per unit, each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each warrant being exercisable for 24 months (expiring August 21, 2022) at a price of $0.30 per warrant, the exercise period can be accelerated to 30 days if the Company's shares trade at or above a volume weighted average price of $0.50 for 15 consecutive trading days, providing notice to holders by way of regular news release. All units issued in the placement are subject to the TSXV's mandatory four month and one day hold period expiring December 22, 2020. Fee's were paid to qualified finders on a portion of the offering totaling CDN$186,820 cash and 1,166,797 warrants (exercisable on the same terms and expiry dates as those of the placement warrants). Insider participation totaled CDN$104,500. Proceeds from the offering will be used for exploration and development across the Company's highly prospective portfolio of gold projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements

SOURCE Tajiri Resources Corp.

For further information: Tajiri Resources Corp., Graham Keevil, President, CEO, 604-642-0115 or Toll Free 866-345-0115, 604-642-0116 (FAX), [email protected], www.tajirigold.com

Related Links

http://tajiriresources.com/

