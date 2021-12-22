Tajiri Resources Corp. (TSXV: TAJ) Announces Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is has arranged a non-brokered private placement of units for proceeds of up to CDN$60,000. Each unit will be priced at $0.06 per unit and consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, which will be exercisable into an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months from the closing date. The offering will be open to all existing shareholders and qualified investors with proceeds used for ongoing project work and general working capital purposes. Fees may be paid on a portion of the offering.

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

