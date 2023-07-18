Tajiri Resources Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced a non-brokered private placement. The Company issued 3,910,000 shares at a price of $0.035 per shares for proceeds to the Company of $136,850.00. No fees were paid on this portion of the offering but may be on the closing of additional tranches. Insider participation totaled 1,600,000 shares 'a related party transaction and is protected from rules under MI-106 as this does not exceed 25% of the market valuation of the Company. Proceeds from the offering will be used for ongoing project payments and general working capital. Final closing and acceptance of the offering is subject to the final approval of TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Tajiri Resources Corp., Graham Keevil, President, CEO, 778-229-9602, [email protected], www.tajirigold.com