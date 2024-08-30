Tajiri Resources Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) is providing results from the Company's Annual General Meeting held August 30th, 2024 at 3A 709 12th St., New Westminster, Canada. During the meeting shareholders of the Corporation:

Appointed De Visser Gray LLP as the auditor of the corporation for the financial year ending April 30, 2024 , and

, and authorized the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

Approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan

Elected Messrs. Graham Keevil , Dominic O'Sullivan , Robert Power , Bilal Bhamji and Roger Connors to the board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting.

Subsequent to the annual meeting, the board of directors appointed the following people as officers of the corporation until the next meeting of the Board of Directors:

Mr. Graham Keevil , President and Chief Executive Officer;

Bilal Bhamji, Chief Financial Officer.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil,

President & CEO

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prospective greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

www.tajirigold.com

Contact Information: Tajiri Resources Corp., Graham Keevil, President, CEO, 778-229-9602, [email protected]