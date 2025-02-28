Tajiri Secures Shareholder Approval for Yono Gold Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Tajiri") (TSXV: TAJ) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has received shareholder approval for its previously announced proposed acquisition of the Yono Gold Property located in Guyana, South America.

The Yono Gold Property is strategically situated just 170 metres from significant gold resources totalling approximately 5.2 million and 2.7 million ounces (Indicated and Inferred) on the adjacent Oko and Oko West Properties, owned by G2 Goldfields and G Mining Ventures.1

CEO & President Graham Keevil commented: "As we move forward with the acquisition of the Yono Gold Property, I'm thrilled by this strong show of shareholder support. Through direct engagement, we reached a majority of disinterested Tajiri shareholders and secured approval in under 10 days. I believe this not only speaks to the enthusiasm investors have with respect to the Yono Project but also the close relationship we maintain with our shareholders. We look forward to finalizing the remaining closing steps soon and beginning our work on the property."

The Company is working to satisfy the TSXV requirements for the acquisition of the Yono Gold Property under Section 5.7 of TSXV Policy 5.3. To obtain final approval from the TSXV, the Company is required to: (i) submit a financial plan demonstrating sufficient resources to cover obligations for six months post-closing and the first phase of the recommended work program; (ii) provide required personal information forms for certain insiders as acknowledged by the TSXV, with final closing subject to their completion and clearance; (iii) provide a legal title opinion confirming Nebula Resources Inc.'s authority to transfer the Yono Gold Property interest; and (iv) pay the remaining filing fee of $14,700 to the TSXV.

Until the closing of the acquisition of the Yono Gold Property, the Company will provide status updates through follow-up news releases at 30-day and 90-day intervals.

___________________________ 1 The Company cautions that information concerning mineralization on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Yono Gold Property. The disclosure of mineral resources, mineral reserves, or historical estimates from adjacent properties is based on publicly available information, which has not been verified by the Company or its qualified person. The Company has no interest in or right to explore or develop the adjacent properties referenced in this news release, and there is no assurance that similar mineralization or results will be encountered on the Yono Gold Property. Investors are urged not to place undue reliance on this information when assessing the Company's prospects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dominic O'Sullivan. Mr. O'Sullivan is a geologist, member of the AusIMM and a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. However, Mr. O'Sullivan is not independent of the Company by virtue of his position as Executive Chairman.

About Tajiri

Tajiri Resources Corp. is a junior gold exploration and development Company with exploration assets located in two of the worlds least explored and highly prolific greenstone belts of Burkina Faso, West Africa and Guyana, South America. Lead by a team of industry professionals with a combined 100 plus years' experience the Company continues to generate shareholder value through exploration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward- looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, including without limitation; estimated timing, obtaining the final approval of the TSXV, geological interpretations relating to the Yono Gold Property and potential mineral recovery processes or results. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

